An All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant in Taraba State and federal commissioner representing North-East zone on the Board of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), Chief David Sabo Kente, has extolled the virtues of the late Aku Uka of Wukari, Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa Ibi, Kuvyo ll, calling on the Jukun people to unite and build on his legacies.

The Aku Uka who ruled for 48 years joined his ancestors last week and Chief Kente, who is also a crown Prince of the Jukun kingdom, described the monarch as a man of great wisdom, patience, intelligence and immense leadership capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am calling on the Jukun people to unite and build on the legacies of the late King as a worthy memorial,” Kente said.