By KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

Financial Experts have stressed on the need for informal sector to leverage data facility for inclusive finance and business inclusion adding that part of the move was the launching of Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, (GEEP) by the Federal Government to tackle lack of data by supporting undocumented businesses with micro-credit facility.

Simply put, they noted that one of the reason why businesses were easily affected is their lack of structure which makes it hard for them to access credit to keep them afloat.

They mentioned that 8 out of 10 Africans are employed into businesses that are usually unincorporated, undocumented, and run by households and generally these businesses does not comply with the legal rules and set obligations of the government.

The experts revealed that findings from International Labour Organization show that 60% of the world’s employed population operate within the informal economy, with Africa alone having 85.8% of its employment streams from the informal sector.

It noted that the informal sector make up about 65 percent of the nation’s GDP and contributes 90 percent of all the new jobs created for those years cutting across small scale business handlers while adding that the coronavirus pandemic of year 2020 severely ravaged economies and livelihoods while more businesses were hit the most, leading to a spike in poverty rates and huge unemployment.

“With a dependency on daily incomes, the lockdowns proved destructive as weeks and months of revenue were completely lost leaving their owners to rely on little savings held by trusted parties within their communities and huge-interest loans, which plunged some into debts.

Speaking at the GEEP Media Parley Event with the theme; Securing Our Informal Economy Amidst A Post Covid Reality, Founder of Bankly, A digital saving platform,Tomi Adejana, explained that the current method used by most business owners in the informal sector are limiting, given the lack of credit history it helps them to build.

She highlighted the importance data plays in helping to show a pattern for people in the informal sector who might want to use that historic insight as proof of their worthiness for more credit.

She explained that financial inclusion has remained a major topic in Nigeria for more than a decade while noting that the current practices available to this large productive sector of the economy almost certainly ensures that they can’t escape the cycle of poverty and start to create sustainable wealth for themselves.

She affirmed that education is a core factor in financial exclusion but lack of knowledge about credit facilities and how to access it prevents people within the informal sector from having that as an option while adding that the lack of data for most of them remains a huge setback.

She hinted that the GEEP was launched by the government in 2016 as part of efforts to tackle lack of data by supporting formerly undocumented farmers and traders with micro-credit for their businesses while disclosing that the move proved instrumental during the peak of the pandemic.

Similarly, Executive Director, Micro Enterprise at Bank of Industry, Mrs. Toyin Adeniji, said with the availability of data, it will bring easier onboarding through digital platforms stressing that the clear case becomes visible for how much impact data availability can make for people within the informal sector, their households and businesses.

Speaking, Onyeka Akpadia, Founder Rendra Foundation, noted that organisation should promote inclusive finance for low-income women to enable them understand how the informal sector works stressing that there’s a huge household dependency on the incomes of people, many of whom are women, running most of Nigeria’s informal businesses.