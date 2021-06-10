Nigeria needs to leverage technology to enhance cost competitiveness in today’s oil market, chief executive officer of Seplat Plc. Mr. Roger Brown, has said.

The Seplat CEO said this in his keynote address titled, “Oil Market Forum: Who Is In Control?” at the ongoing 2021 Nigerian International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) in Abuja.

With the International Energy Agency (IEA) setting out a road map to what it believes is required to achieve net carbon zero 2050 coupled with oil prices rising on COVID-19 pandemic recovery, traders betting on sustained revival in oil demand and the activities of OPEC/ OPEC+, Brown noted that the end consumers, suppliers of energy, governments/ regulators and providers of capital could be said to be in control of market outcomes.

Given the current market realities, he said Seplat has identified cost-savings initiatives, flexibility to scale projects, promotion of innovation and gas resource development as major value drivers for all its stakeholders.

Brown therefore urged operators and other stakeholders to heighten their priority to increase operational efficiencies and reduce costs, ensure the implementation of high caliber remote working technologies, and adopt new systems, new habits and new patterns that have emerged and impacting work processes.

The Seplat CEO added: “There is the need for pursuit of strategic new opportunities and streamlining operations. Portfolios have been reshaped and capital reallocated to the highest-return opportunities, that is, those best aligned with future value creation and sources of distinctiveness.