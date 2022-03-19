Globally, the derivatives market has attained the highest growth of all financial market segments in recent years and has become the central contributor to the stability of the financial world.

In recent years, derivative markets have grown in leaps and bounds in emerging economies and given the high level of economic and financial risks faced by market participants and investors in emerging countries, derivatives contribute to a country’s economic development by making these risks manageable.

In the United Kingdom, pension funds have in the past years increased their use of derivatives, an idea that could be emulated by Nigeria. The overall derivatives market is vast and estimated at more than $1.2 quadrillion. Some market analysts estimate the derivatives market at more than 10 times the size of the total world gross domestic product (GDP).

The development, therefore, is no doubt a step in the right direction, as it would signal a new opportunity for Nigeria because derivatives are extremely flexible due to their contractual nature and they can be used to accomplish a broad array of risk management objectives if properly utilised.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the Nigerian capital market is yet to fully leverage the potential inherent in the product to grow the market. The exchange has said that it is working cohesively with its ecosystem to officially launch ETDs.

What Is Derivative?

A derivative is a contract between two or more parties whose value is based on an agreed underlying financial asset or group of assets.

ADVERTISEMENT

An Exchange Traded Derivative (ETD) is merely a derivative contract that derives its value from an underlying asset that is listed on a trading exchange and guaranteed against default through a clearinghouse. It is a contract between two or more parties whose value is based on an agreed underlying financial asset or group of assets.

Common underlying instruments include bonds, commodities, currencies, interest rates, market indices and stocks.

The principle behind a derivative contract is to earn profits by speculating on the value of the underlying asset at a future date.

Derivatives are used as a risk management instrument and are suited to both professional and private investors, who wish to hedge an open position or gain exposure to assets and markets without necessarily holding the underlying assets.

Experts’ Reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the official launch of NG Clearing as Central Counterparty (CCP) Clearing House in Nigeria on Thursday, 9 December 2021, the chief executive officer, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Mr. Temi Popoola, stated that, “I am excited to witness the official launch of NG Clearing and must congratulate its Board and Management for this historic milestone. As a multi-asset Exchange, NGX recognises the importance of a well-developed Derivatives market, and we have worked hard to put the right regulatory and technology framework in place to support the launch of a standardized Exchange Traded Derivatives (ETDs) market.

“Our efforts will be further supported by NG Clearing, the best in class CCP and Clearing House. These are indeed exciting times for the Nigerian capital market and I am excited about the prospect of deepening Africa’s position in the global financial market with the imminent launch of ETDs.”

“The activities of NGX in establishing a vibrant Derivatives market have also focused heavily on capacity building. Taking a cue from NGX, perhaps it would be important to establish the right foundation in explaining what Derivatives are and some of the key elements that are required to successfully trade this asset class.”

The president, National Council of NSE, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, while speaking at the exchange’s 57th yearly general meeting last October said, Nigeria’s ETDs will boost the nation’s stock market.

“We believe that Nigeria’s ETD initiative will eventually develop into a robust marketplace that can support our growth ambitions as a nation, using South Africa as an example of Africa’s first derivative market,” he pointed out.

He noted that South Africa’s derivatives market has grown rapidly in recent years, which has supported capital inflows and helped market participants to price, unbundle and transfer risk.

Ogunbanjo added that the concept of derivatives remains relatively novel in the Nigerian financial market space and has only been noticeable within the Over-The-Counter (OTC) segment of the market.

On how trading in derivatives would accelerate market growth, the head, Research, FSL Securities, Victor Chiazor, said the introduction of derivatives will greatly impact the market positively as it will bring significant liquidity to the market.

According to him, the kickoff of the product in the capital market would also help to attract foreign investment as foreign investors and investment fund managers seem to prefer more sophisticated and financially rewarding investment products like derivatives.

He pointed out that derivatives would also bring new investment options outside the usual ‘plain vanilla investments’ available in the market.

“More so once investors are excited about the derivative market, it positively affects the underlying asset and the entire market at large. We are excited about the imminent introduction of derivatives into the equities market and expect investors to benefit from these new opportunities,” he pointed out.

The managing director of United Capital Securities, Jude Chiemeka, said in terms of product development, derivatives would help enhance the array of services that the brokerage communities are currently enjoying.

“Derivatives are derived from other things that exist in the economy. First of all, in terms of product development, it would help enhance the array of services that the brokerage communities are currently enjoying.

“It would help the brokers to improve their revenue stream and improve their expertise so we are now able to meet more needs along with what is going on because the keyword now is digital technology.”

Also speaking on the benefits of the product, the head, Structured Products of FBN Capital, Michael Okon, said derivatives offer the potential for enhanced liquidity and increased funding solutions in the capital market.

In addition to its potential to generate income, the instrument, according to him, can serve as a hedge against certain exposures in the Stock Market.

“The introduction of derivatives like options and futures will create an alternative investment outlet for those who can assume risks that are greater than normal. As the market evolves and we have more market participants, we should see increased liquidity and price discovery which will help develop the exchange-traded market,” he said.

The CEO of NGX, Temi Popoola, had said the launch of the derivatives market aligns with the exchange’s commitment to building a market that thrives on innovation and responds to the needs of stakeholders in accessing capital.

He said NGX has continued to ensure widespread understanding of derivatives, their applicability and how investors can reap maximum value from the asset class.

According to him, the NGX has collaborated with both local and international organisations such as SEC, JPMorgan Chase, CBOE Options Institute, and NG Clearing to facilitate an in-depth capacity-building programme on the derivatives market.

He added that the exchange, through its learning and development arm, X-Academy has hosted training to prepare capital market players who wish to undertake the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment UK Global Derivatives qualification exam, and is on track to host further training for other stakeholders in the near term.

The chief operating officer, NGCL, Ayokunle Adaralegbe pointed out that the derivatives market remained the largest single segment of the global financial market and has been estimated to be more than five times larger than global equity and bond markets.

He said local and international players in the derivatives market space anticipate the launch of ETDs in the market and are keeping a keen eye on the activities of NGX in this regard.