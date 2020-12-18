Nigeria is a nation loved by God and blessed with abundant resources. With COVID-19 pandemic, recession and sharp decline in crude oil revenue, federal and state governments have begun to look inwards to other sources of revenue to augment the shortfall in the monthly federal allocations. Established in 1986 by Decree No 6 of March 14 (now CAP 116 of the Laws of Nigeria), with head office in Basawa, Zaria and branches in 10 states of the federation, NITT is mandated to serve as a transport management development and research institute for Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

The institute has all it takes to boost the revenue base of Nigeria because of its modern state-of the-art transport and training facilities, well-trained professionals, energetic and hardworking members of staff and serene environment for both learning and enterprise development, amongst others.

Recently, the institute recorded some landmark achievements, which included the establishment of an Intelligence Transport System (ITS) unit in Vienna, Austria to trace the movement of stolen vehicles from Nigeria. The office was established to facilitate tracking of vehicles and promote the image of Nigeria internationally. Others are the establishment of new departments and affiliation of the institute’s postgraduate programmes to Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria to cater for the interest of some students.

ADVERTISEMENT

The institute has also commenced Distance Learning Programmes (DLP) in Abuja and Lagos. Prior to this development, NITT had been running such programmes on Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement with other training providers in the industry. The take-off of the DLP signifies the commitment of NITT to bringing the programmes to the door steps of its clients.

With the establishment of the programme, other employees in the transport and logistics industry now have opportunity to take advantage of it to improve their skills by enrolling as the modules are convenient and flexible. Courses under the DLP include Certificate in Transport and Logistics (CTL), Diploma in Transport and Logistics (DTL) and Advanced Professional Diploma in Transport and Logistics (PDTL).

In line with its mandate, NITT serves as a management training institute for all aspects of transportation business; centre for transfer of technology in all aspects of the transport sector; transport intelligence centre; and data bank for the collection, collation and analysis of all economic and technological data relating to all aspects of transportation. To achieve these objectives, the NITT undertakes the provision of courses and training programmes for senior and middle cadre managers, technicians and technologies suited for employment in all modes of transport; and provision of courses of instruction leading to the award of National Diploma, Higher National Diploma, Advanced Certificate and Postgraduate Diploma in Transport (PGDT) with three distinct specialised areas: Transport Management, Transport Planning and Transport Technology.

It also carries out research and consultancy services for both government and private organisations in Nigeria and West African sub-region and the publication of research activities through journals and other media.

According to the director-general/chief executive officer, Dr Bayero Salih Farah, NITT has made substantial investment with the support of the federal government. It has established outreach centres in about six locations across the country and provided facilities in those centres some of which have been commissioned.

Farah said: “Our stock-in-trade is the knowledge we give and for us to give the knowledge, we have to have the knowledge. It is in our front burner to develop members of staff capacity. Every year our staff members are entitled to training programmes in-house and external to enhance their capacity and to be motivated to give their best. Just as we focus on the provision of facilities, we also focus on improving the employees through continuous training and development.”

Like most public establishments, NITT’s major challenge is funding. The institute requires substantial investment to provide facilities and infrastructure that are required and needed to execute its functions. But that is being hindered by paucity of funds. The second challenge is the need to provide state- of- the- art faculty that is properly trained in the best institutions in the world to compete favourably within and outside Nigeria.

Transport education is relatively new in this country and NITT is a pioneer institute in this field and as such is saddled with a very big responsibility to provide the nucleus of the faculty in the logistics and transport industry right from the beginning. In this respect, it had to depend on foreign institutions to develop the faculty and that has been a big challenge to it.

Dr Farah said that the institute was aware of the challenges and was doing everything possible to overcome them. “We are proud to say that we have the capacity to meet substantial needs of the transport industry in Nigeria, which indeed is our mandate.”

Apparently fascinated by the standard of equipment in NITT, the minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, during a visit to the complex, said: “NITT have all it takes to design a made-in-Nigeria car – from design to engine to body,” stressing that when that is done, the federal government can “create patency for NITT.”

Amaechi promised to assist the institute attain the status of a university subject to the approval of the National Universities Commission (NUC). His words: “I am satisfied with the facilities I saw here; all the institute needs is just governance. In terms of equipment, they’re doing well. What the federal government has done is to ensure that areas where you have infrastructure, they’re properly funded. But they need to show that they’re not only able to transfer knowledge, but also to supervise the trainees so that we can create employment.”

In line with the minister’s directive, NITT Governing Council led by Olorogun John Onojeharho swung into action by exploring all the avenues that could make the institute self-sustaining, improve staff welfare, enhance performance and generate revenue for the government, by making it a world standard organisation.

Onojeharho said: “As a council, one of our major focuses is to achieve visibility for NITT. For the past 20 years, no minister has visited NITT but in the first one year of our appointment, we had the minister visit the organisation. So he knows and has seen what we have here, and that would make him to support us when we make presentations or requires his assistance in terms of training personnel both from the ministries, agencies and industries. We have also started a major exposition in rail. We need to train the manpower not only to operate the systems but also to ensure we have proper mechanics.”