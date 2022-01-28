Statista 2021 report revealed that revenue in the footwear segment in Nigeria is projected to reach $454 million in 2022, adding that this revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2022-2025) of 3.00 per cent, resulting in a projected market volume of $496 million by 2025.

Hence, shoemaking business, the process of making foot wears, is a very lucrative venture that requires no school certificate, but training and passion, CEO, Ojames Footwears, James Christopher tells me.

The CEO says in recent times, many Nigerians are venturing into shoemaking and are excelling in it because the market (200 million population) is large enough for everyone to excel.

“Everybody wears shoes and you cannot step out of the house without putting on foot wear. It is one business that does not have expiration day. However, one needs to be innovative to remain relevant in the business,” he says.

Starting A Shoemaking Business

To start this business, Christopher notes, “It is either you start small and grow big or you start big, either ways, it all depends on your passion, level of confidence, knowledge experience and finance.”

For small or big startups, he equally points out that the process involves learning, capital, tools, raw materials, registration, location or space for production and sales/advertisement.

Start-Up Capital

The difference between small or big startups is the capital, says Christopher, adding that one can start a small shoe making business with between N100,000 to N150,000 and a big shoe making business with N750,000 to N1 million.

“You have to learn and master the art of shoemaking. For instance, at Ojames Footwears, we have an academy called Ojames Footwears academy, where we train Nigerians who have passion for shoe making on footwear production, belts, fabrics/Ankara craft, wallets and bags.

“You don’t need to rent a shop because of your financial level (If you are starting small). Ojames Footwears and Salvachi started running productions from home after their learning process and they are doing well in the shoe making industry today. Advertising your products via social media is very crucial,” he adds.

Profitability and Challenges

Christopher mentions that shoe making business is profitable in Nigeria and also one of the leading crafts in the fashion and craft industry. However, one major challenge remains price of raw materials in the market.

He discloses that in less than two years, price of materials had tripled, which has affected production and sales.

To tackle this challenge, Christopher appeals to government to give grants and zero interest loans to startups and provide constant electricity, which is so important in shoe making.

While most Nigerians import shoes from China, Christopher implores Nigerians to start patronising made in Nigeria footwears, adding, “We need investors to invest more in the production of raw materials to reduce importation.”