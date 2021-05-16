Robert Lewandowski has equalled Gerd Muller’s 49-year-old Bundesliga record for the most goals scored in a single campaign after he netted in Bayern Munich’s draw with SC Freiburg.

The striker has now scored 40 goals in 28 league games this season.

Muller averaged a goal every 77 minutes when he set the Bundesliga record in 1972 but Lewandowski did so with an average of a goal every 58 minutes.

He has netted in 18 of his past 19 Bundesliga appearances.

The only team during that run Lewandowski failed to score against was Hertha Berlin on 5 February.

Lewandowski celebrated the goal by lifting up his playing top to show a T-shirt underneath with Muller’s face on and the words “4ever Gerd”.

His team-mates then quickly formed a guard of honour near the touchline opposite staff members while Lewandowski celebrated with his arms outstretched.

The Poland international is the first player to reach 40 goals in a single season in one of Europe’s top five leagues since Luis Suarez for Barcelona in 2015-2016.

Lewandowski’s record-equalling goal came from the spot in the 26th minute to put champions Bayern ahead before SC Freiburg defender Manuel Gulde equalised three minutes later.

Ex-Manchester City winger Leroy Sane restored Bayern’s lead in the second half but defender Christian Gunter made it 2-2. Lewandowski missed a golden opportunity to break the record late on.

Bayern were crowned champions of Germany for the ninth straight season after Lewandowski’s hat-trick helped them thrash Borussia Monchengladbach last week.