Robert Lewandowski has made Bundesliga history after hitting his 41st goal of the season in Bayern Munich’s final day showdown with Augsburg.

The prolific Polish striker matched the efforts of Gerd Muller last weekend when registering his 40th effort of another stunning campaign.

He has now raised that bar higher than anyone before him, with the 32-year-old maintaining remarkable standards in record-breaking style.

How did Lewandowski make history?

Bayern took to the field against Augsburg with a ninth successive title triumph wrapped up , meaning that they could relax and express themselves.

The only surprise was that it took so long for Lewandowski to make his historic contribution.

His big moment arrived in the 90th minute, with a typically composed finish seeing him re-write the history books.

Bayern were already 4-2 in front by that stage, with outgoing coach Hansi Flick getting the perfect send off.

Lewandowski’s strike, his 48th of the season in all competitions, saw him edge above the mark set by Bayern legend Muller back in 1971-72.