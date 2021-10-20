The much-sought autonomy, which Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State granted to the 25 local government areas has 13 of them can’t pay their workers’ full salaries for over five months.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the state government has refused to interfere or grant the usual financial assistance to the to pay workers’ salaries as obtained before under joint state/LG account.

Sources said the state government has complied fully with the presidential order on full autonomy to local government areas but its action has adversely affected 13 of the 25 councils which have the largest workforce in the state.

A check by LEADERSHIP showed that the affected councils in the last five months either paid between 30 to 50 percent salary to their workers.

The councils are Chanchaga, Agaie, Paikoro, Bosso, Suleja, Gurara, Tafa, Mokwa, Bida, Lavun, Shiroro Katcha and Lapai.

Recently, the joint meeting of Local Government Councils that could not pay the salaries of their workers took place with all the affected councilors in attendance to find solutions to the problem.

The chairman of Lapai local government area and secretary of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) Muazu Jantabo at Lapai Emirate Development meeting, complained that it was not easy for the council to pay 55 percent salary of the workers and urged the stakeholders to help him and other councils find a lasting solution to the problem.

Similarly, the member representing Bida South Constituency in the Niger State House of Assembly, Hon. Mohammed Alhaji Haruna, during the House plenary had advised that for the salary issue to be resolved the autonomy should be suspended for the legislature to look into it.

The member who spoke under the matter of urgent public importance of the House rules, described the local government autonomy as contrary to the existing laws that allowed for a joint account.