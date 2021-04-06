BY ADEWALE AJAYI, Lagos

The national president of National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) Comrade Hakeem Ambali has said that giving local government administration power of autonomy will not only strengthen the local government to have more impacts on the people but will put an end to the threat of secession by some Nigerians.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos, he said local government administration being the closest tier of government to the people will bring more development to the communities if it is autonomous.

He noted that setting up of Joint Account Committee, where state government are expected to add to money that accrued to local government from the federation account and share to the local government has never been in favour of local government, because the state government had capitalised on that sharing formula to rob Local government of what is due to them.

Dwelling on the move to delist local government administration from the Constitution by the National Assembly, he said NULGE will take every step necessary to prevail on members of the National Assembly, to jettison the idea of delisting local government administration from the constitution.

He added that if their move fails, members of the union across the federation shall stage protests at each state Assembly across the federation and at the National Assembly to impress on the lawmakers the importance of local government administration to the masses and advance reasons why it should not be scrapped.

The NULGE president added that if their move fails to get the desired result, NULGE shall shut down all local government administration across the federation.