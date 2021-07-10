Chairman of Emohua local government area of Rivers State, Dr Chidi Lloyd has accused some community leaders in the area of involvement in illegal bunkering of petroleum products in the area.

This is as he directed all communities in the local government area to submit five persons each for the formation of a new vigilante outfit in the area.

Lloyd spoke at Emohua, the local government headquarters during an interactive meeting with the Council of Chiefs and Community Development Committees (CDC) of the various communities in the area.

The LG boss warned that anyone linked with criminal activities in the area would be made to face the full weight of the law no matter how highly placed in the society.

He, however commended the Council of Chiefs and CDCs of communities in the area, for their efforts to rid the area of crime and criminality.

Lloyd stated that the new security outfit would be launched after proper profiling, training and orientation of the nominees by relevant security agencies.

The council chairman also called for collaboration with retired military and police officers from the local government area in the formation of the local government security outfit.