Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, yesterday adopted the consensus arrangements in electing its officials across the 16 local government areas of the state.

The delegates to the party’s local government congresses picked their new executives through affirmation.

The national leader of the PDP and immediate past Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki participated in the exercise at the Ilorin West local government PDP secretariat, Agbo- Oba, Ilorin.

Saraki had earlier done his online membership registration at his Ajikobi ward in Ilorin West local government area.

In an interview with newsmen, Saraki described the PDP e-registration exercise as transparent and capable of reducing sharp practices, adding that the PDP has the most modern way of database for all its members.

Explaining that the party now has a better way of running its affairs, Saraki added that the registration process is in line with the global best practices.

On the peaceful local government congress, the PDP leader said that the existing unity and peace in the opposition party in the state would ensure its victory in the next general election.