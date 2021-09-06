The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State has produced new leadership to run the affairs of the party at the local government level in the state, through consensus.

The decision to select the leadership of the party through consensus was reached during a marathon meeting of the party leaders and stakeholders in the state in Jalingo, the state capital on Saturday.

A staunch member of the party and aspirant for House Of Representatives, Comr. Mutala Gamji, who was one of the decision makers on the selection told LEADERSHIP that names of the local government executives of the party have already been forwarded to the state office of APC for ratification.

Gamji gave the names of some of the elected executives as Hon. Samson Ikenmeme as the newly elected party chairman for Ussa LGA; Mijinyawa Salihu Abdulwarisu for Takum LGA, and Aminu Sambo for Donga LGA.

A member of the Board of Trustees of the party, Senator Dalhatu Sangari, earlier on Saturday while briefing journalists after the marathon meeting of the critical stakeholders of the party in Jalingo, disclosed that the party had adopted consensus accross the 16 local government areas of the state to elect the party executives.

LEADERSHIP checks, however, revealed that the recently sacked Minister of Power, Engr. Saleh Mamman, was conspicuously absent in the state during the party’s local government congresses.