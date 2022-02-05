LG Electronics has reinstated its drive of continuous integration of technology and art elements to create a new experience that will engage more people across the world.

According to the general manager, Home Appliances Division at LG Electronics West Africa, Mr. Jiung Park, LG is focused on delivering customer-centric solutions that will better the life of everyone.

He said, “Consumers today deserve to live simpler, more fulfilling lives, and that’s what drives us at LG to innovate every day. We are committed to finding ways to improve life, despite the challenges we all encounter on a daily basis.’’

In a statement, the company said, ‘‘At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, LG Electronics (LG) unveiled a variety of technologies, all of which were aimed to make life more pleasurable, less challenging, and more convenient on a daily basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘‘LG’s OLED evo C2 Series, PuriCare AeroTower, DualUp Monitor, Soundbar S95QR, and Washer and Dryer Pair are among the life-enhancing items featured in the new thematic campaign tagged “The Better Life You Deserve.

‘‘LG is always working on future breakthroughs to give consumers a brighter tomorrow to look forward to. These inventions will improve our way of life in the future. LG’s recently introduced Objet TV is a lifestyle product that aims to capture a slice of the luxury TV market. The LG Objet TV has a changeable cloth cover that looks like a canvas and blends well with any room’s simple decor. LG’s gentle use of neutral hues is reflected in the Objet TV, which offers sophistication, visual harmony, and an engaging indoor watching experience.

ADVERTISEMENT