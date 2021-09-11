LG Electronics, a global leader in consumer electronics, yesterday donated the newly introduced Artcool Inverter air conditioners to the Wuse District Hospital, FCT Abuja.

The company said the gesture was part of its continuing commitment to support healthcare delivery services in Nigeria.

Speaking at the occasion, the head of corporate marketing, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, Mr. Hari Elluru, said, “LG is one of the most loved and trusted brands by millions of consumers, and as a responsible brand we are committed to contribute for meaningful and social causes and health care system is an extension of this philosophy.

‘‘This is a drive to extend our support to the people of this community and beyond and to the management of Wuse District Hospital. We hope that by this contribution we are able to further bring a positive support and change where it is mostly needed.’’

The medical director of Wuse District Hospital, FCT Abuja, Dr. Sa’ad Idris who received the items, thanked LG Electronics for the donation.

“We are proud to be the recipients of these distinctively designed air conditioners. We appreciate LG Electronics generosity and good will to our community which is clearly demonstrated by this donation.”

He commended the company in terms of the quality of the product it offers the Nigerian market.

“One thing about LG Air conditioners is the energy saving feature and 10-year warranty on the compressor which reduces the maintenance cost. This has helped in no small measure to preserve environments and help to improve quality of life,’’ he said.

He also said by donating the air conditioners, LG Electronics had shown itself to be a brand that truly cares for the health of the community.

According to the company, the LG Artcool Ionizer feature has been proven to sterilize over 99% of adhering bacteria within 60 minutes.