Y ERANEST NZOR

LG Electronics has unveiled its most advanced innovation in laundry-the Artificial Intelligent Direct Drive (AI DD).

The company said the new washers are capable of delivering a thorough, yet gentle cleaning by determining the weight and fabric characteristics of each load, to deliver faster and better laundry results.

In a statement by LG Electronics, ‘‘the AI DD washer builds on 20 years of advancements in LG’s ground-breaking direct drive motor, which delivers both effectiveness and efficiency. LG’s new washing machine not only detects the volume and weight of each unique laundry load but also uses AI and advanced sensors to identify fabric types in each load. Using deep learning technology, the washer then compares this information against 20 thousand data points related to washer usage to set the optimal setting for the best results, improving cleaning and extending the life of garments by 18 percent.’’

Also, the general manager of home appliances division, LG Electronics West Africa Operation, Mr Jiung Park, said, “the combination of ThinQ AI with LG’s proven Direct Drive technology delivers customer benefits that are more significant than anything in the evolution of washing machines in the past century. It is this kind of innovation that is required to win the hearts and minds of European consumers who expect nothing but the best in their home appliances.”

Park, also said that in addition to the AI-powered features, the new LG washer offer complete hygiene benefits with the LG Steam+TM technology which helps to eliminate 99.9% of allergens such as house dust mites from clothes using Allergen care option and also reduces the wrinkle by 30% for easy ironing using the Wrinkle care option.

He said, ‘‘with the innovative washing technologies and AI-based customer service platform, “we are certain that our washing machine with AI DD will exceed all consumer expectations. This washing machine sets a new benchmark for convenience with its larger capacity and customized laundry experience.”