LG Electronics has re-emphasised its resolve to meeting customers’ satisfaction and growing demand for good refrigerators with the LG InstaView Refrigerators.

The general manager, Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, Mr. Brian Kang in a statement over the weekend, said the LG’s InstaView lineup meets the growing demand for refrigerators that offer good design, better convenience, and hygiene and health features that help protect consumers and their loved ones.

He said, “LG’s InstaView Refrigerators are energy efficient and effective at extending food freshness, LG’s InstaView fridges are ready to take life in the kitchen to a whole new level.” The company also said that, ‘‘This InstaView Refrigerator from LG Electronics has an innovative Door-in-Door system that consists of one door on top of another that aims to allow you to check the interior of the refrigerator without having to open it, since it has tinted glass that, with the ease of two touches, it becomes transparent to be able to see the content. In addition to being able to more easily access the items you use the most.

‘‘With this challenge in mind, LG Nigeria in partnership with Fouani, its authorized local distributor, kicked off an enhanced customer service initiative to give customers a memorable experience from the point of sale until their next purchase of an LG product. The Last Mile initiative was developed to deliver high quality support to customers and enhance their after-sales experience through LG’s service centers in key towns across Nigeria.

‘‘All customers who purchase LG InstaView Refrigerator are eligible for a customer support via a toll-free line and in-home visit within 24 hours by qualified service technicians whenever any issue arises. Core components of home appliances are covered by LG’s generous 10-year warranty and for products no longer under warranty, affordable repair service are offered. Throughout the customer’s entire journey, LG Nigeria is committed to providing the best experience possible with personalized customer care until the very last mile.’’

