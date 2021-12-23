LG Electronics has officially launched the LG Signature OLED R, the world’s first rollable television, into Nigeria featuring an unprecedented design.

The product which is first of its kind in the continent is able to display and vanishes completely in zero view, allowing users to enjoy music and other audio material through the 4.2-channel, 100w front-firing Dolby Atmos audio system.

Speaking at the unveiling of the product is the general manager, Home Entertainment, TV Division, LG Electronics, West Africa Operations, Mr. Choong Bae Seok, he said “Users of the LG Signature OLED R may manage other home equipment remotely via line view, which allows the television to be partially unrolled, by selecting features and settings such as clock, frame, mood, music, and home dashboard”.

“This is a true luxury product that reimagines what television can be” Choong said. “This unique TV delivers a differentiated user experience and a new way of thinking about space while once again confirming LG’s leadership in the premium TV market.”

According to him, the LG Signature OLED R is a work of art that will appeal to people who demand the best and understand the true value of game-changing innovation.

credible feat of engineering and user-centric design, but it is also a work of art that will upgrade any space and compliment any lifestyle. From the brushed aluminium casing to the stylish and modern wool speaker cover by Kvadrat of Denmark, LG Signature OLED R was specially designed.

“With a liquid smooth 65-inch flexible OLED display that leverages self-lighting,pixel technology, LG Signature OLED R boasts an individual dimming control to produce supreme picture quality. Moreover, the new TV represents LG’s unrivaled ability to innovate and create new possibilities that directly contribute to consumer benefits beyond the advanced hardware”, Mr. Seok asserted.

Also speaking is the managing director, Fouani Nigeria Limited, Mr. Mohamed Fouani, during the event, also reaffirmed the company’s commitment to work with LG Electronics as its sole distributor in Nigeria to make available the futuristic TV and other LG products in Nigeria. “We are happy that the much anticipated LG Signature OLED R is now available in Nigeria.

“We believe our customers deserve the best of LG products and so we look forward to having everyone at our showroom to check out the world’s first rollable television and other products that can help them live a smarter and more convenient lifestyle”, he excitingly said.