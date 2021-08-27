LG Electronics has reiterated its desire to continue thrilling its customers with Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

According to general manager, Home Entertainment, TV Division, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, Mr Mike Ahn, “Life is about more than having the latest technology, rather, it’s about the experiences technology creates that impact our lives. At LG Electronics, we are committed to delivering electronics through top-of-the-line home entertainment.”

LG Electronics in a statement said, ‘‘Welcome to a virtual universe – a world of immersive technologies. Augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and other extended reality (XR) technologies have been around for quite some time but are fast becoming a commonplace in everything from entertainment and online commerce to healthcare. The steady growth of social apps, for instance, has extended the reach of AR with features like selfie filters on Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok. LG is going big on AR and VR to change how customers interact with their products. There are two new solutions from LG, each using one aspect of AR and VR. LG Virtual Studio, allows customers to scan in their own room using their phone and place 360-degree rotatable renders of each model of LG’s Audio Visual products in the room to see how they would look and how much room they would take up.

‘‘The LG TV Simulator uses LG designed default rooms to place their Audio Visual solutions within for users to experience. The simulator offers three living room sizes for customers to choose from, six interior styles and every TV screen size and mount option from LG’s TV range (including OLED, NanoCell, UHD, and FHD). The key to unlocking an unbelievable metaverse experience when gaming is immersion. That’s why LG’s OLED and NanoCell TVs are being updated to support Dolby Vision®HDR at 4K 120Hz, which will go a long way in ensuring that gaming in the metaverse at home is as immersive as it gets.

‘‘For consumers more interested in upgrading their TVs than playing games, LG is employing virtual reality and augmented reality to help them choose the right product even when visiting the showroom is off limits. Thanks to AR technology, the LG OLED Gallery Series TV site instantly turns one’s living room into a fully furnished space enabling customers to visualize how LG OLED Gallery TV would look in one of four themed environments – Gallery, Sports, Gaming and Cinema.’’