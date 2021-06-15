Ahead of the local government election scheduled for July 24, 2021, members of the Ogun State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have staged a peaceful rally in Abeokuta, the state capital in protest against what it described as “meddlesomeness” of the state independent electoral commission.

Led by its state chairman, Hon. Sikirulahi Ogundele, PDP protesters stormed the State Secretariat of the Nigerian Union Of Journalists (NUJ) at Okelewo, Abeokuta, accusing OGSIEC of a “renewed calculated attempt ” at interfering in the internal affairs of political parties in the state, particularly PDP.

PDP particularly accused OGSIEC of deliberately obstructing the cause of justice as far as its participation in the forthcoming LG election is concerned.

He said the party had gone through a phase of robust reconciliation of all interests, adding that it had, through the party’s team of legal minds, provided verifiable documents to properly guide the decision of the electoral body.

Ogundele’s accusation may however, not be unconnected with the reports that OGSIEC had recognised a faction of the party loyal to Late Buruji Kashamu as the authentic state executive, which made it to allegedly hand over all the LG election’s nomination forms of the PDP to one Leke Shittu as the state Secretary of the Kashamu faction of PDP.

Addressing newsmen, the Ogun PDP state chairman said “we are very disturbed that without any shade of doubts, OGSIEC is obviously acting a script as written by the ruling APC government which is bent on avoiding healthy political competition which the forthcoming LG election presents”.

Ogundele however, maintained that there is no any form of crisis, rancour or disagreement in the party any longer, stressing that all interests within the party now operate in total harmony under his leadership.

Reacting to the allegation however, OGSIEC Chairman Babatunde Osibodu said he would seek legal advice to identify the authentic faction of the party.

“The commission granted audience to all the factions but will however follow the counsel of legal experts before taking final decisions. OGSIEC has received a document from the aggrieved faction’s Lawyer and it will be dealing with that lawyer”.