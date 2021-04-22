BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Kaduna State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has organised written examination for their chairmanship aspirants, being the first in the history of Nigeria as condition for qualification to contest election into the chairmanship position of the local government.

The aspirants were equally subjected to physical and oral interview by a panel of 17 members made up of pro-fessors, lawyers and holders of doctorate degrees among others.

When LEADERSHIP visited the venue of the examination and screening which held at the state owned Stone-hedge Hotel, the place was filled to capacity with aspiring chairmen and supporters anxiously waiting for their turns to be screened after the examination.

One of the chairmanship hopefuls said the exam was thorough and the screening was also very thorough as they were made to make photocopies of their credentials in 17 places for the panels who took turns to scrutinize them and ask probing questions.

It was also gathered that one of the questions during the exam was for the aspirants to write biographical essay on their life, school attended, work experiences, places lived or visited within Kaduna State, Nigeria and abroad.

The essence of the exams and thorough screening it was further gathered was to screen out those with ques-tionable credentials and deficiencies that will subject the party to litigation after the election.

When the APC state chairman, Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada (rtd) was contacted on his mobile phone, it was picked by one of his aides who said, the chairman was busy attending to official state matters.