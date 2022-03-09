Ahead of the Benue State local government elections billed for May 7, 2022, the Benue State government has informed that there will be 69 elected women councillors in the 23 local governments areas of the state.

Governor Samuel Ortom in a goodwill message to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) stated that in the forthcoming local government elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has increased women participation by giving nine slots to women as council chairpersons. He stated this through his chief press secretary Nathaniel Ikyur.

Governor Ortom further maintained that apart from a certain percentage of women who will be appointed as secretaries of LG councils, there will be 69 elected women councillors in the 23 local government areas across the state.

While enumerating the challenges militating against women’s emancipation such as cultural practices, widowhood, and inability to aspire for certain positions in the society that needed to be addressed, the governor said what the state did is a good testimony of a government that prioritises the place of women for development.

Ortom commended the courage and resilience of Nigerian women to excel even in the face of cultural and social-economic inhibitions.

He said his government is at the forefront of empowering Benue women politically and economically in line with the 35% Beijing Conference affirmative action.

He challenged the leadership of the APC-led National Assembly to borrow a leaf from the women development model of Benue State.

