The long-awaited Abia State 2020 local council election has come and gone but not without upsets and protests. The December 18 election held across the state except in Umunneochi local government areawhere it was postponed to the following day due to alleged disruption of the exercise by political thugs.

The COVID-19 pandemic had forced the postponement of the election from September when it was earlier scheduled. No matter the merits and demerits of the exercise which is normal in Nigeria’s political clime, pundits aver that credit must be given to the state governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu for having the courage to conduct the election.

For those who make this argument, Ikpeazu will go down in history as one of the few governors to conduct such election twice during their tenure in office. He conducted the first local council poll in 2016.

However, the chairman of the state independent electoral commission (ABSIEC), Mkpa Agu Mkpa who announced the result of the last local council polls, in the early hours of penultimate Sunday, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the entire 17 chairmanship seats.

According to Agu Mkpa, a former commissioner for Education and later secretary to the state government (SSG), the ruling party also won 287 councillorship seats out of the 293 ABSIEC wards, losing six out of 10 to the Labour Party (LP) in Ikwuano local government area.

But in a swift reaction to the announcement, acting state chairman of the main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Donatus Nwankpa described the election as a charade and fraudulent process. He added that it was unacceptable to the party and must be rejected by the people also.

The APC acting chairman said Agu Mkpa was acting according to a prepared script by the ruling PDP which confirms his party’s earlier allegation that the ABSIEC boss is a card-carrying member of PDP.

While stressing that they will not recognise the authority of the councils, Nwankpa maintained that they are products of illegality against democratic norms and the peace-loving people of the state.

The former member of the state House of Assembly on the platform of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) from 1999 to 2003, pointed out that he was sure that there were no elections at all in Ohafia, Bende, Arochukwu, Ugwunagbo, Aba North, Aba South and many other local government areas.

Similarly, the APC chairmanship candidate for Ohafia local government council, Kalu Mba Nwoke expressed surprise over the announcement, saying there was no election in most wards in the area.

“This is one of the most fraudulent elections I have ever seen in my life,” said the former councillor for Ohafor Ward 1 (Asaga Ukwu) and deputy leader of Ohafia legislative council.

“I vehemently and outrightly reject in its entirety the PDP shenanigan called election in my area. This is premised on the pedestal that there’s no harm in losing an election, but there is injury in being robbed of victory as was witnessed in the just concluded window dressing termed local government election by the Abia state government.

“As a matter of prerogative, it is incumbent upon me to protect the interest of the people by challenging the process that announced the PDP flag bearer as winner in an election that was marred with irregularities, manipulations, violence and open attack on opponents in favour of PDP who later presented results even in areas where elections did not hold.”

In a statement obtained by LEADERSHIP, the acting secretary of the party, Comrade Godson Benedict said the former vice chancellor of the Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU) was hired by the PDP to steal the mandate of the people, adding that they are not surprised by the outcome because he is a member of the party.

“The people voted massively for the APC in those places where elections took place, but ABSIEC did the job the PDP asked it to do by rewriting the results to favour them. And so, the only opportunity we had to correct the bad leadership in the state was hijacked by the PDP.

But while speaking to newsmen, the commissioner for Information, John Okiyi Kalu said the election was fair, free, and credible in all ramifications, describing the opposition as bad losers who do not want to concede defeat.

Maintaining that the PDP won in a landslide as usual because of its general acceptability, the government’s spokesman added that while the ruling party was busy campaigning across every nook and cranny of the state, the opposition were engaged in wild and endless propaganda.

A leader of the ruling party in Umuahia South local government area, Chief Jude Nwankwo, who said he is a founding member could not agree less with the commissioner. He said those contesting the results are not in tune with the political realities on ground in the state.

“It is an incontestable fact that we won the election in a landslide. If they want to pursue their pipe-dream of taking over the state from us they know where to challenge the result. We are ready to meet them there and are sure of victory,” he said.

Although the protests reflects the vibrancy of the opposition in the state, many watchers of local government elections aver that what happened at the polls is not strange in the Nigerian context. This is in spite of the caliber of opposition figures in the state including, former governor, Orji Uzor Kalu and minister of state for mines and steel, Uche Ogah, who are poised to make a mark in the political space of the state ahead of 2023.

Nevertheless, for the better part of this democratic sojourn in 1999, the seeming tradition during local government elections has been for the ruling party in a state to have 100 percent returns at the polls.

What’s more, some pundits aver that this intriguing tradition isn’t likely to change anytime soon as long as the conduct of council elections remains within the purview of the state electoral commissions which have been accused of being partisan in favour of the ruling party in the state.

Still, while the clamour for INEC to conduct local government elections as a response to the perceived partisanship of state commissions have gained traction in recent times, state governors seem uncomfortable with the agitation for such change.

For an election that has over time become more of a political-structure building mechanism than a platform to ensure governance at the grassroots level, the governors, as some pundits argue, are not likely to accept the demand for INEC to handle such elections.

However, despite the reactions by the opposition in Abia State over the election, chairman of the commission issued certificates of return to the winners of the election at its headquarters 48 hours after the poll, congratulating and urging them to ensure development of their constituencies.

The chairman-elect of Ohafia local government council, Dr. Ukiwe Okoroafor, speaking on behalf of the others expressed their delight at the confirmation of their mandate by the commission. He noted that it is no longer going to be business as usual in the councils as they are coming on board with different kind of leadership principles.

The struggle for the councils between the ruling party and the opposition turned the curve in favour of the former as Ikpeazu swore in the winners at the Michael Okpara Auditorium in the state capital the following day, charging them to prioritise the economic development in their areas.

“As you think about what to do to create a better life for your areas, I advice you to first start from today. I want to remind you that you have 24 months to make your mark. You must ensure that every unpoliced spaces come under your purview and surveillance,” he admonished.

Ikpeazu, who urged the new helmsmen to leverage on the natural resources available in their areas, added that “This will help the government in making sure Abia remains one of the safest places in Nigeria today, and I am convinced that you are qualified to acquit yourselves creditably in your new office.”

Speaking on behalf of others, the chairman of Obingwa local government council, Mr. Ibe Nwoke, who pulled the highest votes in the election described their victory as evidence of the popularity of their party at the grassroots, assuring that they will use the opportunity to bring meaningful development to the people.

Now that the exercise has come and gone, an intriguing event that occurred before, during and after the election has become insightful. In the build up to the polls, a rumour had emerged that the governor was nursing an ambition to decamp to the APC.

The rumour intensified shortly after his Enonyi State countetpart and fellow PDP member, Dave Umahi joined the APC. Within the same period and as if giving credence to the rumour, former Abia State governor and chief whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu gave voice to Ikpeazu’s possible defection.

He hinted that Ikpeazu, at the heat of his fight to retain his first mandate in 2015, following a vicious legal battle with the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Alex Otti, made moves to join the APC in his bid to survive the challenge. The battle was at the Supreme court after he had been defeated at the Court of Appeal.

As if on cue, Ikpeazu’s aides vehemently denied the rumour maintaining that such ideas exist only in the imagination of creators and carriers of the rumour.

Also PDP denied the claim. A statement by the state publicity secretary of PDP, Fabian Nwankwo said, “The PDP reaffirms its confidence on Ikpeazu to continue leading the party to greater heights, as he has never contemplated or has any desire to leave PDP to another party,” the statement added.

Days later however, Ikpeazu debunked rumours making the rounds that he plans to defect from the PDP.

Speaking on a radio programme in Umuahia, he said he has not seen any reason why he should leave the PDP for any other party.

Reacting to a question on the matter, the Governor said pointedly, “I do not see any reason why I should leave the PDP for any other political party. The music of politics as it plays differs from one State to another. Here in Abia, the people are comfortable with the PDP and I think the aspirations of Ndi Abia will be met and achieved under the platform of the PDP”.

Continuing, the governor emphasised that “nobody has been able to convince me that there is a better party for us here in Abia than the PDP. I am a strong member of the PDP and a leader in the party. In fact, I am the Deputy Chairman of the PDP Governor’s Forum”, adding that “I will rather be a conductor in a moving vehicle than be the driver of a stationary vehicle”.

If he has his eyes set on the Senate after his tour of duty in 2023 like his predecessors have done, it looks safe to assume that it will be on the platform of the party he rode to the office. He has seemingly used the victory at this election to solidify his base in Abia South Senatorial district.

However, the APC isn’t resting on its oars despite the recent setback from the local government polls. For a party that has strategically taken hold of Abia North in the state, many pundits aver that key actors in the party would seek to expand their influence beyond the senatorial zone before the 2023 election.