Following the visible voter apathy that characterized the local government elections held yesterday in the state, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and a member of the state House of Assembly, Gbolahan Yishawu, have stressed the need for more advocacy to end voter apathy in the country.

LEADERSHIP Sunday checks across the state revealed a low turnout of voters at polling units, while roads were deserted with businesses shut because of the restriction of movement order by the state government.

At the time of filing this report, some prominent residents like former governors Bola Tinubu, his successors, Babatunde Fashola and Akinwumi Ambode, were not seen near their polling units while Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila voted at their polling units.

Speaking with journalists after casting his vote with his wife at Ward E, unit 019, Femi Okunnu/Lateef Jakande Avenue, Ikoyi, Eti-Osa LGA, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu described the exercise as calm and peaceful, even as he scored the turn out low.

The governor who said the election offered residents the opportunity to exercise their franchise by voting their preferred candidates, said, “I have noticed about four polling booths. I would not say they were crowded polling booths but all went on peacefully.

“Report I have gotten so far in the last two hours is that things are going as expected. There could be a delay in terms of arrival of materials but we thank God we have started and I hope what we have seen here is what we will see in other polling units; that people will turn out and express themselves in the ongoing local government and councilors election in Lagos State.”

Also speaking, a member of the House of Assembly representing Eti-Osa constituency 02, Gbolahan Yishawu, advised residents to always come out and exercise their franchise, saying grassroots elections are the most critical in electioneering.

Yishawu, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Budget and Economic Planning, said people required more enlightenment in exercising their right to vote.

The lawmaker said it was always difficult to have a 100 percent turnout of voters at any given election, adding, “If you look around the world, people that come to vote are between 30 to 40 per cent.’’