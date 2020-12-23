Sequel to the decision by the federal government in which it threatened to stop allocations to states that refuse to conduct Local Government (LG) elections, there have been a flurry of electoral activities in the states. These activities, manipulated at best, can easily be described as a charade and a mockery of democracy.

From the outcome of the elections so far held by some of the states, what took place were mere selection or endorsement without an effective participation of the electorate as should be expected.

As a follow up to the restructuring of the Local Government to what it is today, successive governments have embarked on various measures to make that level of government play its assigned role as the organ designed to take democracy to the grassroots and facilitate development in the rural areas. They are also designed to groom and produce leaders for the larger Nigerian political space. Overall, they were created to enhance efficient service delivery, mass political participation and mobilisation of resources for national development.

In the opinion of this newspaper, most of these noble objectives have remained far-fetched because of the skewed manner state governments handle electoral matters in the areas. It beats the imagination of most discerning Nigerians that only the ruling parties in the states win all the councillorship and chairmanship seats. This is more disturbing as, in those states, no single opposition party can produce a councillor or chairman. This, sadly, in our view, is contrary to what happens in state and national elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) where the same constituencies that cannot win a single seat in LG polls produce state and national legislators.

We consider it distasteful and a travesty of all that democracy stands for the way state electoral bodies conduct these elections. It leaves much to be desired. It is either that opposition candidates are muzzled out of the race or disqualified to pave the way for the ruling parties to produce candidates unopposed. In some cases, the system is contrived in such a manner that the governors select and inaugurate heads for the councils without any election at all under the guise of caretaker committees or transition governments.

In places where the ruling parties attempt to conduct elections, they are replete with fraud, deceit and depict a waste of public resources. It is, indeed, amazing the rate at which a state once under a particular party transforms overnight to the new party that wins the governorship election to the extent that the party hitherto in power cannot clinch a single office.

This winner-takes-all syndrome at the grassroots, we must say, has led to the emergence of one-party rule in the local government areas. The situation is worsened by the apathy of the electorate to such elections because of their belief that the outcomes have been pre-arranged by the state governors.

It is further shocking that governors who benefit from credible and fair elections conducted by the federal government at the national and state levels cannot replicate same in the states knowing fully well that not all the citizens of a ward and local government belong to the same party.

This pervasive misnomer in the LG elections has largely contributed to the absence of good governance and based on sound democratic principles at the grassroots. The result is that the people suffer and instead of holding their leaders accountable, they turn the heat on the federal government.

Unlike what Nigeria witnessed during the military and the Second Republic era, where great leaders were discovered at the local governments, the present crop of governors have bastardised the system to the extent that only mediocre politicians, thugs and cultists who helped them to rig and manipulate their victories hold sway at the councils.

The consequence of the abuse and desecration of the electoral system in the councils, we dare say, are lack of accountability and transparent leadership, electoral violence of the worst order, thuggery, and arson, sometimes from aggrieved parties, who have no room to seek redress.

Had the local government administrations been headed by competent leaders elected by the people, the level of crime in the rural areas and poverty among the people would have been checked.

We believe that the time had come for governors to allow the people’s will to prevail at the local governments through the conduct of fair, credible and acceptable elections. We warn that if the current practice continues, the local government may be heading for extinction. If that happens, posterity will not forgive the state governors. There have been suggestions in the past that INEC should handle all election matters at all levels. The federal government should ponder over this and initiate a legislative process that will bring this about if only to save democracy at the grassroots.