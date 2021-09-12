LG Electronics has introduced LG A1 ThinQ app to its customers.

The company said in a statement that LG A1 ThinQ was designed to seamlessly connect with the company’s AI-enabled products and services, giving the user full visibility and access to all compatible home appliances while home or on the go.

head of corporate marketing, LG Electronics West African Operations, Hari Elluru, said,”LG believes its advanced AI system will be useful in various areas from customer counselling to production development. Creating a smart home experience that actually makes our customers’ lives measurably more convenient is what drives us daily. At LG, we want to enrich your world by delivering state-of-the-art products that can help you create seamless connections at home. ‘‘We are integrating LG ThinQ into our new range of products from Televisions to Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Air Conditioners and Styler. We enjoin all our customers to explore LG ThinQ and discover how it’s enriching lives.

“With just a simple voice request the LG AI TV makes suggestions suited to your preference such as movie, programs or music. You can adjust your room temperature, or other connected devices without missing your favorite contents”, he said.

The general manager, Customer Service, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, Mr. Park Kyeong-Taek said, “the LG Service Centre demonstrates LG’s continued commitment to invest and deliver excellent after sales services to meet the needs of customers”.

Mr. Park emphasized that LG Service Centres is for general maintenance of all LG products. In line with global standards, the repairs carried out at all LG Service Centres is made to LG specification thus ensuring uniformity and the product as good as new.