LG Electronics has expressed its commitment to providing consumers with outstanding viewing experience, with the launch of its SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV (ZX Series), to ensure customers get future-proofed products that delivers mesmerising picture quality, regardless of the format.

Not only do the new TVs deliver Real 8K, they are also future-proofed to provide customers peace of mind with multiple ways to enjoy the Real 8K experience.

The new models offer the capability to play native 8K content, with the support of the widest selection of 8K content sources from HDMI and USB digital inputs, including codecs such as HEVC, VP9 and AV1, the latter being backed by major streaming providers including YouTube.

LG’s 8K TVs will support 8K content streaming at a rapid 60FPS and are certified to deliver 8K 60P over HDMI.

The LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TVs line-up includes premium 88-inch which is the size currently in the market and 77-inch class to arrive later, exceeds the industry’s official new 8K Ultra HD definition set by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), with trusted independent labs such as TÜV Rheinland validating that LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K exceed this definition.

LG’s OLED 8K has not only set an industry benchmark TVs to support the powerful new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU. Powered by the company’s α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI processor capable of delivering 8K full bandwidth support, but also steps up its game to offer avid gamers across the globe the most compelling and mesmerising gameplay on glorious displays with over 33 million self-lit pixels.

LG’s latest OLED 8K TVs also feature upgraded performance thanks to the new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor. By leveraging deep learning technology, the 2020 lineup delivers optimized picture and sound quality for all types of content through AI-based 8K upscaling.

Based on an intelligent deep learning network, AI 8K Upscaling delivers vivid and accurate 8K images by analyzing the content and applying Quad Step Noise Reduction and frequency-based Sharpness Enhancer to increase lower resolution content to near 8K perfection.

The α9 Gen 3 processor’s AI Picture Pro is capable of recognising faces and text on screen, fine-tuning and sharpening each to produce more natural skin tones, well-defined facial features and clearer, more readable characters.

What’s more, Auto Genre Selection recognises the type of content being watched and automatically applies the ideal picture settings, guaranteeing the best image quality among four genres: movie, sports, standard and animation.

LG’s AI Sound Pro analyses and classifies the audio of content among five categories –music, movies, sports, drama or news – for clearer voices and richer, more textured background sound.

Spoken words are isolated and their volume increased, making it distinctively easier for viewers to understand while background noises are identified and the scene up-mixed to virtual 5.1 surround for a heightened level of viewer immersion.

On top of the exceptional viewing experience, LG OLED 8K TV offers a new level of convenience made possible by AI technology. Users can monitor and control compatible IoT devices directly from the TV’s Home Dashboard, while Hands-Free Voice Control allows viewers to easily control multiple connected devices with just their voice, even from across the room. Available in 144 countries, ThinQ voice recognition is built into every LG 8K TV. And with LG’s popular smart TV platform, webOS, the new TVs support Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit as well as both Google Assistant.

With the OLED 8K TV, the processor automatically adjusts the picture, turning off motion smoothing for the full motion picture effect. Consumers can watch films with the creative intent and cinematic experience preserved. It also provides cinematic standard and with full artistic intent of every film.

According to the general manager of the LG Home Entertainment Division, Mr Vanjamin Kim, he said, “LG is deeply committed to providing consumers with an outstanding viewing and gaming experience with Eye Comfort Display that protect the eyes whilst watching favourite contents. With LG 88OLEDZX, customers can know they are getting future-proofed television that will deliver mesmerising picture quality regardless of the format.”