The Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria, (LGAN) has elected Mrs Juliet Monyei-Inyere as it’s president.

This was at the Annual General Meeting of the association held in Asaba, Delta State over the weekend.

A Chief Superintendent in Nigeria Immigration Service, Mrs. Juliet Monyei-Inyere was born in Akumazi Umuocha, Ikwa North East local government area of Delta State.

She was once the Lady Captain Of Air Assault (Now Python Golf Club) from 2005 to 2007, Lady Captain, Ibori Golf Club, Asaba from 2015 to 2017 and Zonal Vice President from 2018 till date before her emergence as the 15th President of Lady Golfers Association of Nigeria

Mrs Monyei-Inyere who took over from Susan Kotas, will spearhead the affairs of the Association for the next 24 months