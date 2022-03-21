Former Niger State governor, Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu yesterday told Northern youths to politically liberate themselves from the hold of older politicians.

Speaking after he was presented with the Certificate of Excellence as the “Father of Modern Politics” by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Club, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria chapter, Aliyu added that despite constituting over 45 percent of Nigeria’s population, only few youths are involved in the critical decision-making process in government and private business concerns.

He however charged Northern youths to acquire knowledge and skills, especially in vocation, business entrepreneurship, politics, and get involved in governance.

“The youths do not owe anyone a living but themselves. They should not expect the older generations to work for their liberations from poverty and economic shackles as well as from exclusion from politics and political relevance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All of you must appreciate that you alone can liberate yourselves as the older adult world is busy taking care of themselves, contesting for public offices, placing themselves in key, lucrative government’s positions and for contracts,” he said.

The award is in recognition of Aliyu’s “immense contributions towards political developments and democracy in the country” as well as his meritorious services to educational development, youth empowerment in Nigeria, and his outstanding services to humanity.

The ABU Zaria chapter of the Ahmadu Bello Memorial Club presented the award to the chief servant at the second annual Leadership Merit Award Day held in honour of the late Supreme Court judge, and Galadiman Katsina, Justice Mamman Nasir.

At the occasion held inside the Assembly hall of the prestigious institution a large crowd from the North-Western states of Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa, Sokoto, and Zamfara as well as Abuja were in attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aliyu who earlier, presented a paper titled “Arewa Youths; Hope And Challenges,” said unless the youths in the region dared the odds to break away from the vicious circle of dominance by the older generation, the old order would continue to suppress the them.