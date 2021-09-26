The Liberian Fire Service Chief, Colonel Alex Dickson, has appealed for support from the Federal Fire Service in the areas of capacity building.

Dickson made the appeal when he visited the headquarters of the Federal Fire Service in Abuja at the weekend, as part of his visit to Nigeria.

He said Liberia as a country, is still recovering from its past civil unrest, adding that the country has a lot to learn from Nigeria on repositioning of its fire department, especially with regards to administrative structure and rapid transformation.

A statement by public relations officer of the service, Ugo Huan, said the Liberian Chief Fire Service also noted that the Federal Fire within a short period of time has been able to transform from a moribund fire service to one of the best in Africa.

He therefore commended the Nigerian government for repositioning the Nigerian Federal Fire Service, even as he seeks collaboration with the service.

Responding, Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Dr. Liman Alhaji Ibrahim told the visiting Fire Chief that between 2015 till date, the service has moved from a service with just three firefighting trucks to a service having over 150 state-of-the -art modern firefighting trucks at the moment.

He added: “The service has also increased its staff strength to over 5,000 firefighters manning fire stations across the country, a feat which was achieved by the determination of the present leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.”