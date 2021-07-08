The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has given a three-month window for owners of petroleum products retailing outlets in Lagos zone to renew and regularise their operating licences.

Zonal operations controller, DPR, Lagos, Mr Ayorinde Cardoso, confirmed the development yesterday in Lagos.

Recall that DPR taskforce shutdown a total of 140 filling stations and 27 gas plants for operating without valid licences.

On Tuesday, the department shut down 103 filling stations and 13 gas plants for illegal operations.

However, Cardoso said the DPR decided to permit the owners of the petroleum products retail outlets to reopen for business following interventions by industry stakeholders.

He said the regulatory agency had met with the representatives of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) over the issue.

“The affected operators have been given a three-month window for the renewal/regularisation of their operating licences within the zone.

“This is in line with the department’s drive of being a business enabler and opportunity house,” Cardoso said.

He added that the DPR would continue to ensure safety in selling and distribution of petroleum products to reduce incidents of explosion in the state.

The DPR taskforce had during the two-day exercise visited a total of 380 facilities and sealed 140 filling stations and 27 gas plants for operating without valid licences.