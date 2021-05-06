By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja |

The late Pastor Dare Adeboye, 42, fondly called Pastor D was the third son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye and Mrs Temiloluwa Adeboye. His siblings namely are Adeolu Adeboye, Bolu Adubi (née Adeboye), Leke Adeboye.

Pastor Dare Adeboye was married to Mrs Temiloluwa Adeboye and their union was blessed with a beautiful daughter.

Pastor Dare Adeboye was a life coach, a motivator and a bridge between generations. He was being described as one of the most influential youth pastors in the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide.

Dare created mediums for young people to feel empowered and prepare themselves to carry the mantle of the church and the mission and goals of the church.

He was also the conveyer of #Dominion2018 and transfers the burning passion for God to any lives he comes across. The late pastor served as the RCCG House of Praise Birmingham Senior Pastor, the RCCG Kaduna 1 Provincial Youth Pastor & RCCG Region 8 Youth Pastor and also served as the North Central Youth Evangelist covering all the YOUTHS, RCF, RCCF, & PSF in the states of Niger, Benue, Kwara, Kogi, Nasarawa, Plateau and FCT.

According to reports, Pastor Dare Adeboye who was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, officiated service on Sunday, May 2, and showed no sign of being ill.

He died in his sleep on Wednesday, May 5, in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family. The younger Adeboye was neither sick nor on medication when the tragic incident happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Head of Media and Public Relations, RCCG, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, however, confirmed the tragedy ‪on Thursday morning‬.

He said, “It is true. The incident happened in Eket where he was based. I don’t have the details for now. Maybe before the end of today, we will issue a statement.”

Dare would have been 43 years old next month, June. Last year, on his 42nd birthday, his dad, Adeboye on a social media post described him as his first miracle child.

“Our first miracle child. We pray that God will keep his miraculous working power in your life and all those who need a miracle today, will use you as a point of contact for their own in Jesus’ name. (Amen) love from Dad, Mom, and the whole Adeboye dynasty.” He wrote on his Facebook page.