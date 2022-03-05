Former Senate president Bukola Saraki has said Nigerians have never found life so unbearable than the current APC government led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Saraki, whose campaign team visited Kano on Thursday night, said Buhari promised to provide Nigerians power but the country is now worse off in energy supply.

The director, Bukola Saraki Presidential Campaign Organisation, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, who represented Saraki, said they surveyed the number of aspirants contesting the presidency in 2023 and critically looked at the performances of the APC and Buhari and concluded that only Bukiola Saraki would salvage the country from the present situation.

“President Buhari said he would provide effective security for lives and property, today, Nigerians cannot even travel to a close town without entertaining fears and uncertainty on what will happen to them.

“Bukola Saraki will organise massive reforms, restructure the mentality of Nigerians, bring back justice because justice has been compromised by the APC regime because it has no respect for separation of powers.

“The judiciary and the legislative arms have all come under the control of the executive,” he said.

