Peter Osun: Conversation Matters

My kind of woman should be someone I would naturally want to hold conversations with. Not for the fact that I love to see her beautiful face, but the spice of intelligent conversations. Somebody that loves to see, view, observe and weigh things completely from various perspectives (in the future one that will be the pillar of understanding.)

Again, she has to be a moral woman. I wouldn’t enforce the godly woman nature that every man feels they are entitled to. Morality does it for me, because I feel that it is a common ground from where we could grow.

I want a woman who is self-reliant and has a goal. She must also know how to cook nice meals.

Justin Dakop: Support!

A partner who supports your personal and career goals, understands that not everything in your marriage will be about them, or even about you as a couple. You both will have individual goals, and they will be by your side cheering you on. They won’t feel threatened by the time and energy you put into achieving your goals because they also have their own life goals.

An ideal partner that whether they are standing up to you, a family member, or a friend, you want a partner who will not let people treat them badly. If they accept poor treatment from you or others, eventually you may lose respect for them.

For those reading this, they should also have it at the back of their mind that:

Choosing the right person (and being a good partner yourself) is critical for a lasting relationship and long-term satisfaction.

Veronica Akpan: Riches!

I am of the opinion that before I can settle down with a man, he should be well-to-do. I know some people might look at my view or perspective as irrational due to the ideology most people hold that marriage should be 50/50. I am not of the same school of thought.

I feel my husband should be able to provide for the family singlehandedly. Once I have found that person, then I am ready to settle down.

Such person is my preference because he can take care of me and my everyday needs.

Ifeoma Okoli: Independent Minded!

I want a man who is independent. That way, when he is to make tough decisions, he is able to value himself, plan for the future and know when to come up with a new plan immediately.

A level-headed person is also an ideal man. A person that can be calm in tough situations when I’m tensed; he should be able to calm everything down. I am also want a partner who treats others the way that they want to be treated.

A person who has a kind character is more likely to treat you with care and respect.

I prefer my man that way because it will make life happy and easy for everyone.

Johnson Yakubu: Companionship

Well, I agree with the idea and concept of marriage, spending the rest of your life with someone you can always turn to. The first person you want to inform when the going is good and the one you cry to when things aren’t going well.

I think marriage is God’s way of giving us true companionship. Loving, true to her word, strong, beautiful heart. I like a woman that is thoughtful and caring, respectful and most of all, God-fearing. For the sake of preference, I like smallish women because I am not too big myself.

I also want a woman that is ready to push me and encourage me at all times.

I honestly don’t really have a reason per say but I feel like that’s the right fit for a guy like me.

Priscilla Agbo: Selfless and Loyal!

Though I’m not in a relationship, but my kind of man to marry is a selfless, committed, loyal and consistent person.

Keeping the energy, making sure we help each other grow mentally, spiritually, emotionally in all ramifications of life.

A guy I can make decisions with or someone that can make decisions without me and I won’t fret because I know such decision will be in my own interest.

I prefer such person because that is all I crave for in a partner and once I get someone like that, I am never leaving him.

Julius Mako: Companionship!

My type of partner is someone I can share my success, failure, peace and crisis with and the love remains the same regardless.

An intellectual person, who does thinking for us in my absence or when I can’t be reached, she takes the wheel and acts in my place.

An honest, emphatic and genuine person.

I prefer such person because of the peace of mind/calmness she brings along. And considering my kind of job, I really crave that energy.

Maria Isa: Communication!

My partner should be someone that can communicate effectively so we can coexist in peace.

A great listener and problem solver because life has its challenges and it is better with this type of partner.

Someone that is God-fearing. He is not just prayerful, but he is also good to others.

An understanding person, so opinions won’t always cause conflict.

A man that is considerate and respectful. A family-oriented person because it takes a village to raise a child and you need to have people around to make your home.

A hardworking man that his goals align with yours.

A stable partner that plans ahead so there won’t be any surprises.