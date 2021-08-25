Insecurity in the FCT and all over the country has become a major problem and cause for concern. In this week’s life stories, LEADERSHIP examines what it is like in different areas of the FCT.

RACHEL ABUJAH

How safe is your area?

In recent times, there have been groups of hoodlums having free rein at Wuse Zone 5 of the FCT, robbing residents of their money and valuable items

Are you responsible for your own security in your area?

Yes, I have to trust myself, be aware of my surroundings, pay attention to the people around me, act confident and focused.

Do you have police personnel on patrol in your areas at night?

The police are always by the AZMAN Filling Station, harassing motorists.

Any reported or unreported cases of robbery, kidnapping or violence in your area in recent time?

The hoodlums came and robbed the gate men and drove off when we started blowing whistle.

Would you say you live in a safe place or risk been attacked?

People are being victimized or are being targeted to be victims each and every day. We risk being attacked. But we can avoid becoming a victim, we need to take charge of our own safety. There are no guarantees, but actively tuning our thoughts and actions toward crime prevention and self-defense can help lower chances of becoming a victim. There is a saying in the martial arts world that the best form of self-defense is not putting yourself in a position where you have to defend yourself, we all have a responsibility to be safe.

KEMI KINDNESS

How safe is your area?

By God’s help, it is relatively safe.

Are you responsible for your own security in your area?

Yes, people in the area come together and source for a night watchman.

Do you have police personnel on patrol in your area at night?

No no no.

Any reported or unreported cases of robbery, kidnapping or violence in your area in recent time?

I don’t know if it’s reported, but there have been cases of robbery and cultists’ violent attack too.

Would you say you live in a safe place or risk been attacked?

It’s relatively safe and I pray we don’t fall victim, hence we try to be very watchful of who comes in and goes out.

CHIZOBA OGBECHE

How safe is your area?

My place of residence is relatively safe compared to other places. It has not always been that way though we mostly had incidents of breaking and entering during the day because most residents on the estate are public and civil servants and were usually at work while the children were in school. My home was actually broken into three times notwithstanding a police outpost within the estate. However, the situation changed when the state opted to engage a vigilante group.

Are you responsible for your own security?

Yes, we are responsible for our security because every house pays N2,500 monthly for security to the estate executive.

We had police officer manning the outpost. However, after the vigilante group was engaged we noticed that the outpost had been taken over by squatters. The police division probably stopped deploying officers to the estate.

Any reported case of armed robbery, violent attack or any other criminal activities?

No reported case of such incidence in my estate, however, the security guards have reportedly intercepted people whose missions were suspicious.

They were said to have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Would you say you live in a safe place or risk being attacked?

Given the state of insecurity in the county and FCT in particular it would not be proper to say anywhere is safe including where I live because there is nowhere that doesn’t risk being attacked. If Aso Rock has been robbed then nowhere is safe.

SHITRA SHALANGWA

How safe is your area?

To an extent, my area is safe.

Are you responsible for your own security in your area?

Yes. We engage the services of vigilantes who go round at night.

Any reported or unreported cases of robbery, kidnapping or violence in your areas in recent time?

There has never been an incident around the estate. So for now by God’s grace, we are safe.

LUCY NWACHUKWU

How safe is your area?

To the best of my knowledge, I think my area is safe.

Are you responsible for your own security in your area?

To an extent, the answer is yes. In the area where I live, we do not have any special security in place, everybody looks out for themselves.

Do you have police personnel on patrol in your areas at night?

Once in a rare while, we hear police patrol van roaming the streets at night, even then, we do have a police station close by.

Any reported or unreported cases of robbery, kidnapping or violence in your areas in recent time?

There have not been any robbery, kidnapping or any form of violence in recent times. Once in a rare while, people have misunderstanding which sometimes is escalated into some form of violence, but this does not happen frequently.

Would you say you live in a safe place or risk been attacked?

There is no safe place, as far as I am concerned, it is God that protects and we pray He keeps protecting us all.

Mr LUCKY

How safe is your area?

My area is relatively safe.

Are you responsible for your own security in your area?

We contribute to our security as we have a police station in Trademore Estate so we support the police by employing additional security men.

Do you have police personnel on patrol in your area at night?

Yes

Any reported or unreported case of robbery, kidnapping or violence in your areas in recent time?

There are cases of robbery but no kidnapping or violence in the last 10 years that I have lived here.

Would you say you live in a safe place or risk been attacked?

I live in a safe place.

FRANCISCA OGAR

How safe is your area?

My area is not safe. Too many pickpockets, petty thieves and robbers.

Are you responsible for your own security in your area?

Yes! We have a vigilante group paid by community effort and contribution.

Do you have police personnel on patrol in your area at night?

I think not. I have yet to hear of any robbery attempt foiled by the police. We had whole streets robbed door to door successfully despite calls to the police

Would you say you live in a safe place or risk been attacked?

We risk been attacked. However, the presence of the vigilante gives a thin sense of security.