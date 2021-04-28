By EJIKE EJIKE AND JULBYEN JANE ZITTAS

Thankgod Uchenna: We Have Created Sweet Memories

Marriage is a union instituted by God. I am staying married because of the sweet memories we have created. I remember our wedding and traditional marriage and the day my wife gave birth to our girl. All these make me want to remain in the marriage.

Even with the hardship associated with taking care of the family without a well-paid job, memories we have created keep us going. We deal with our issues together. We don’t involve third parties in our issues and this is one of the reasons I have remained in this marriage.

Nnabol Sarki: We Understand Each Other

Marriage is a wonderful thing,right from inception, it is God’s way of uniting a small segment out of large population called a family.

I am staying married because there are

more happy times than sad times and the more you stay and understand each other, you will start behaving like siblings. When there is no misunderstandings and there is absolute understanding between us, the fulfillment in marriage becomes a norm.

My wife understands me more than anyone. Though there are ups and downs but not withstanding, with God as the foundation of our marriage, we pull off and forge ahead and that is another reason I am staying married.

Ifeanyi Ani: I Love My Wife

I am staying married because I love my wife so much. I have taking out time to study her. I know how to react anytime I am having challenges with her.

One of the happiest moments in my life is when I see my wife and children playing around me and calling me daddy.

Every marriage has its own challenges. At times, what could cause the problem could be something that shouldn’t have caused the issue on a good day. That is why we need to understand each other.

I will still marry and remain married to my wife despite any shortcomings in the marriage.

Ann Adamu: My Husband’s Laughter Makes Me Happy

Marriage gives me peace of mind. It gives me peace of mind and my husband understands me as communication has proven to be key to my successful marriage. It has helped us know ourselves more, be on the same page and understand each other better.

Sometimes when we are not communicating and holding grudges, I feel very unhappy. But through praying and forgiveness, we overcome our challenges.

I am staying married because seeing my husband laugh makes me happy. When our children make us proud and there is peace and good health, my happiness knows no bound.

Shola Osinlu: We Need Each Other

I am staying in marriage because we need each other.

I am in the fourth year of my marriage. Every relationship has its ups and downs, therefore, staying married I think is a personal decision.

Best way to put it is to think about your life without your partner, would it suck? or would it be better?

Would you have the peace your heart desires?

Sometimes you think of your spouse as your sibling, If your brother or sister offends you, would you cut yourself off from him or her? The answer is No.

I am staying in marriage because we try not to allow our misunderstanding escalate beyond what we can resolve. We avoid involving parents or third parties. They may find out when the issue has been resolved, but not while it is still on.

Nancy Maxwell: We Have Had A Bunch Of Happy Moments

All I can say is ‘love surpasses it all’. When you love a person, you don’t let challenges or differences get in the way. You have to endure, communicate, forgive and respect yourselves to make your marriage solid and last long. These four things have helped us come this far in our marriage.

I am also staying married because we have had a whole bunch of happy moments like the joy that filled our hearts on our wedding day, the day we had our first child, the trips we have embarked on together, every moment we spend together and whenever we are celebrating our success.

Though we have had happy moments, we have also had sad and down moments, but we don’t always dwell on the sad moments. We retain the memory of our happy moments more than the sad times.

I am also staying married because we understand each other. Whenever we have any challenge, we talk about it, pray about it and try to get solutions to whatever the challenge might be. We are not the type of couple fond of taking our challenges to a minister in the church or pastor to advice us on how to act or behave. We do the talking and praying ourselves and get the results we yearn for.