Emegwo Chika

Chika, a graduate of Political Science, from University of Nigeria Nsukka, is a freelance photographer and photojournalist.

According to her, “photography is a passion. It is me living my dream and telling stories through photographs. Being creative is a free gift from God.”

Getting desired gears, retouching and timely delivery, put her on her toes and lack of fund to pursue a particular niche is one of her many challenges.

One of Chika’s benefits of being a photographer is having access to places where she would be denied ordinarily.

Ekwue Sandra

Sandra, a Computer Engr. from Ghana Technology University College said “My interest in photography started when I studied in Ghana. While in the university, I took pictures for friends and they all loved it. Sometimes friends would come from far just for me to take their shots at all times of the day. It happened so many times and I saw a passion born.

“Then I started learning online and then I got my first camera in my final year at the university. A career was born while studying my Computer Engineering. From there I followed photographers who were already doing well online. I Learned from them and practiced some of their techniques in taking photographs and also editing.

“Coming back to Nigeria, I added that to my already cinematography, graphic designing and editing skills. Since then, it has been moving.”

One of the main challenge she has faced is that “photography is not properly valued in Nigeria society. People need to be sensitised, so they can see photography as an art. It is a very expensive venture to go into and you need to be encouraged in a way and the only way you can be encouraged is if clients properly value your work.

“Secondly some clients also say that: “isn’t it just pictures you are taking?” not realising that you are preserving the memories of whatever event you are capturing. You have probably spent hours standing trying to capture perfect moments and you are normally the least paid of everyone involved during the event when after the whole event, it is these photographs that they will need to look at.

“ Thirdly, photography is a capital intensive business. Apparently, you get what you pay for. This challenge can only apply to one if one is pretty sure of his/her skills of photography.

photographer is not limited by the gadgets one has.

“Lastly, location for people that shoot landscapes and the rest is a challenge. Lack of locations for photo shoots. For example, in Nigeria, what landscape would you want to shoot with? You can’t just walk on the streets and go and shoot because most places are not even clean except, you are going for a ghetto look and even for the urban looks, there aren’t so many awesome areas around. Some areas you might not be allowed to take pictures. I remember being stopped and questioned by an officer for taking street photographs.”

Her greatest joy as a photographer is having the chance to give an entire perspective on everyday life.

According to her, “I can use photography to turn almost anything I find beautiful into a work of art. I can use my photographic skills to creatively capture an array of subjects that ranges from children’s emotions to family gatherings, personal to official events. Photography allows me to express myself, share my perspective and tell a story.

“ Being a photographer as a side business or as a career, and working for myself can be very liberating. Setting my own rules is one of the benefits that I enjoy as the owner of my photography business. In addition, the level of attention required to capture the perfect shot means that sometimes I become completely immersed in my work and it drives the passion I have for photography.

“Photography encompasses many other skills and services and as such at every point attracts its own financial entitlement.

Photography allows me to experience business and social networks. Photography allows me to save and invest my earnings.

“ As a computer engineer in the course of doing photography, I always find it easy to install and manipulate highly sophisticated electronic gadgets. The financial gains of being a photographer puts food on my table.

Lucy Ladidi Ateko

Ladidi, a graduate of Botany from University of Jos, is a Photojournalist.

According to her, choosing photography was because she she followed her passion.

One of her many challenges in the profession is “creating my own space in a man’s field is really not easy. I got all the “been shoved aside”, slaps, and disappointment, but it didn’t deter me, it only made me stronger! So, It is deliberate for me to be at the top of my passion.”

One of the benefits of doing the job is that “I am doing what I love doing. This is the biggest benefit I can ever ask for ever,” Ladidi stated.

Jane Okeke

Jane, a graduate of Federal Polytechnic Oko, where she studied banking and finance, currently works with The Authority Newspaper as a photojournalist.

According to her, “I chose be a photographer because of the strong passion I have for it right from my childhood time.”

The challenges she has faced, include: escaped beating severally when trying to capture one or two things for news. “They will be like who send you and what are you doing with the photos. Like you know, it is a man dominated job when you talk of photography. Some of my colleagues see me as a trait and wouldn’t want to carry me along in most cases but I have stood my grand to face photography because that is what I have chosen for myself to become a photojournalist and a photographer.

“ It has not been an easy one since 2014 that I went into journalism as a photojournalist, but all the same, I give God Almighty the glory.”

The job, Jane said, has given her satisfaction as it has really exposed her in many areas and she has achieved a lot.