Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari announced that his administration has been able to lift 10 million people out of poverty through several economic measures designed for that purpose. But in a swift reaction, the World Bank disclosed that surging inflation and rising prices pushed an estimated seven million Nigerians below the poverty line in 2020 alone.

It is pertinent to note that these declarations came at a time the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said inflation dropped by 0.19 percent in the month of May 2021 just as food prices have continued to maintain an upward swing accounting for 60 percent of the total inflationary trend. This rise in the prices of food stuff, especially, has pushed more Nigerians down the poverty line.

It is from this perspective that experts contend that the declaration of the World Bank may not be far-fetched after all given that NBS, a government department, is one of the credible statistics collecting and analysing agencies in the country. The information they generate guide the government in its policy formulation and execution.

This newspaper also recalls that last year, the World Poverty Clock shows Nigeria has overtaken India as the country with most of her people living in extreme poverty. Nearly 90 million people in Nigeria are assumed to be living in conditions of extreme poverty.

In our opinion, this reality persists in spite of the effort by the government. To an extent, there were concerted attempts to change the tide and protect the economy against some forces that were clearly beyond the control of the government such as the COVID -19.

We recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had recently announced the addition of NGN 50 billion ($120 million) to its Targeted Credit Facility, a stimulus program for micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) as well as households affected by the pandemic. The government previously allocated NGN 2.3 trillion ($6 billion) to pandemic relief efforts, including microfinance and other programs.

With these interventions, the economy had started to grow again. Other variables like the security situation in the country has continued to affect the prices of household items which are increasing exponentially.

The World Bank in that same report had advised the Nigerian government to take advantage of the surge in the price of oil in the global market to sustain and deepen reforms so as to cushion the effect of perceived economic downturn.

The Bretton Wood institution warned that failure to sustain and deepen reforms would threaten both macroeconomic sustainability and policy credibility, thereby limiting the government’s ability to address gaps in human and physical capital which are needed to attract investments. It is obvious that Nigeria faces challenges in relation to inflation, limited job opportunities and insecurity, even though the government has made efforts to reduce the effects of these by advancing policy reforms.

To that extent, therefore, for the observed negative indices in the economy to be reversed and for Nigeria to reach its developmental potentials, it is imperative that these reforms will have to be sustained and deepened. This calls for policy stability on the short to medium term.

We note that statistics are pointers to the direction policies ought to go. It also entails that the government initiates even more programmes intended to lift more Nigerians out of the poverty threshold.

This can be achieved by adopting a multi-sectoral approach to the issue. It has been proven that agriculture is one sector that, if well managed, has the potential to alleviate poverty in a meaningful way. It is from this standpoint that we feel enamoured by the renewed attention the sector is receiving through some direct Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) interventions. We urge the authorities to sustain the momentum.

The advantage agriculture enjoys as an avenue for alleviating poverty is that it is multi-dimensional. An enhanced agricultural value chain provides food for households and also raw materials for industries through which jobs can be generated and people empowered. Through agriculture, the once moribund textile industry which employs thousands of Nigerians has been resuscitated in a manner that they make their contributions to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Added to this desire to alleviate poverty, is the urgent need to invest massively in information technology another sector that has proved to be capable of generating economic activity that can engage the army of unemployed youths. In doing this, the government must limit itself to providing the enabling environment conducive for the private sector to thrive.

Another way of alleviating poverty is by incentivising small and medium businesses in Nigeria which are the backbone of most economies. Nigeria must not be different. There is a compelling need to review and reform the tax regime as it affects start-ups. Multiple taxation is a dream killer. It is our view that lifting more people out of poverty will also go a long way in reducing the insecurity situation in the country.