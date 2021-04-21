ADVERTISEMENT

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

Gombe State government under the leadership of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has gradually begun to lighten up the major streets of Gombe metropolitan away from darkness that characterized them through the installation of Solar powered system across the major roads in the metropolis.

Recall that Gombe state executive council few weeks ago approved the contract for the procurement and installation of solar powered system to replace the streets light system installed by by the previous administration with a view to cutting maintenance cost.

The illumination of the streets by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya points to a combination of the beautification of the environment as well as ensuring proper security in the State.

72 KM will be covered in the first phase of the project, while the lot 2 will cover 40KM of the dual carriageway in the state capital.