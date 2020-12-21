By KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

Experts in Consultancy and Integrated Marketing Communication, Lilvera Group, has won the 2020 Africa Finance Award for the ‘Most Customer Focused Experiential Marketing category.

The IMC Award was presented to Lilvera Nigeria at the 9th edition of the Award at Sheraton Hotel, Lagos as the most focused experiential category with good customer traction in Africa.

Reacting to the Award, Chief Ideas Officer, Lilvera Nigeria, Mr. Buchi Johnson thanked the organisers and said, “this is the testament to the fact that the company has done well in 2020, a year known to be the most difficult year.”

He said, “We are honoured by this award considering that there are so many fantastic experiential marketing with good customer tractions in Africa. We have been favored by winning the 2020 the most customer focused experiential company award. Don’t forget this has been the craziest year for business,” he added

Johnson hinted that the honour has placed a burden on the company’s shoulder to continuously deliver on its core mandates, however dedicated the award to his top clients that have showed unflinching supports to his craft and firm’s ability to deliver at all times.

He stated that without the team at Lilvera Nigeria, the honour would have been elusive. “I think apart from our clients, the team at Lilvera Nigeria has consistently put in the shift to get us to where we are today. Their efforts are the reason we win this award and without them this wouldn’t have become possible,” he said.

While citing the importance of the award to the company, Johnson affirmed the theme this year is to integrate the believe that the Africa Finance Award would spur the company to continue to integrate, listen more to the clients, become more aware of its environment and consistently see customers as the king.”

He however believed that 2021 will be better considering the fact that more businesses lost grounds in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic while he noted that a lot of businesses will hit the ground running in 2021 to make up for the lost time in 2020 and most importantly, businesses will be conducted differently as a result of the pandemic,” he said.