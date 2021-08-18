Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike has been advised to restrict himself to the political affairs of his state and stop dabbling into issues he is not properly informed about in other states.

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ikwuano local government area of Abia State stated this when they addressed newsmen in Umuahia, the state capital, yesterday.

They reacted to Wike’s reported claim that the party’s national organising secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd) denied a federal lawmaker the nomination of candidates in his ward for the party’s last ward congress in the state

In a statement, the area’s party caucus/stakeholders’ chairman, Rear Admiral Ralph Osondu (rtd), said, “Governor Wike was not properly informed on the conduct of the last PDP ward congress in Abia State.”

According to them, if Wike was referring to the representative of Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency at the National Assembly, Hon Sam Onuigbo, he was wrong as there was no contention in the congress in the area.

He said it was their internal arrangement for the last local government election in the state which followed later in the year that didn’t go down well with the lawmaker and led to his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Meanwhile, all efforts to make him see reasons during that period failed. All we heard later was that he had decamped to the APC on the floor of the House of Representatives,” he stated.

Osundo, therefore, related that based on this, Wike was invited to note that the party in the area conducted its congresses in orderly manner without external interference either from Akobundu or any other leader in the state.

“To this extent, every ward in our area is calm and peaceful. We therefore strongly advise Governor Nyesom Wike to desist from interfering in the political affairs of our area in particular and the state in general.”