A human rights group, Campaign for Democracy (CD), has decried the current fuel scarcity in the country, saying it is a ploy to increase the pump price of the product.

CD in a release titled: “Wake Up Call To Every Nigerians” signed by its General Secretary, Reverend Ifeanyi Odili, copy of which was made available to journalist in Lagos, called on the Federal Government to ensure that the unfortunate development does not become a device or stratagem to increase the price of the product.

The rights group said the call became imperative as the fuel scarcity coincided with the federal government plan to increase pump prices which was recently aborted through public outcry.

They said with the ongoing development, it was becoming very obvious that the Muhammadu Buhari- led government wanted to intimidate and frustrate Nigerians to accept whatever it would pronounce as fuel price.

“The CD has called on the federal government to ensure that the sudden fuel scarcity that hits Nigeria is not a device or stratagem to increase the fuel price.

“It is becoming very obvious that the Federal Government wants to intimidate and frustrate Nigerians to accept whatever the government will pronounce as fuel price.’’

The group insisted that the reason behind the current artificial fuel scarcity was one of the Federal Government’s schemes to achieve price hike, which it could not achieve recently.

CD wondered how diluted fuel could be imported into the country and none of the culprits had been apprehended and made to answer questions up till this moment.

CD dismissed the excuse that injurious fuel imported into the country brought about the scarcity of the product, saying it “is a mere subterfuge to increase the fuel price through the back door since it was rejected at the first time the FG wanted to increase the pump price.”