The agitation for the reconstitution of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)has continued to raise dust, ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, writes on the issues.

Demands for the reconstitution of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in line with the provisions of the NDDC Act 2000, resurfaced last week.

In January 2021, governors of the South-South geopolitical zone and several groups called for suspension of NDDC allocation pending the reconstitution of a new board.

The demand by the governors and the groups, caused verbal exchanges between them and one of their own and ministerof Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who insisted that the governors had no right to make such demands from President Muhammadu Buhari.

He maintained that the president should not be dictated to by the governors and other stakeholders.

Just when many thought that that round of back and forth had ended, the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), revived the agitation, albeit with a daring ultimatum.

The NDDC for decades since its creation in 2000, has been a centre of numerous scandals and shady deals.

For a commission that was established with the sole mandate of developing the oil-rich Niger Delta region of Nigeria, the impact of its interventions seem to have been matched by the level of scandals that its been enmeshed in.

In this dispensation, the constitution of the NDDC board and the forensic audit of the commission’s account have remained contentious and controversial.

Due to criticisms of the operations of the commission, President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2019, ordered a forensic audit of the operations of the organisation from 2001 to 2019.

However an investigation into alleged financial recklessness at the commission by the House of Representatives, last year, had opened a fresh scandal.

The nation was perplexed by a drama that ensued on the floor of the House when the acting managing director of the commission, Daniel Pondei, fainted during the panel session which had minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

IYC, quite prominent in agitating for the rights of the region,vowed to disrupt activities of oil and gas companies operating in the Niger Delta region, should the federal government fail to heed their one month ultimatum on the reconstitution of a new board.

Speaking after it’s national expanded executive and stakeholders’ meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, IYC president Peter Igbifa said the stakeholders at the meeting unanimously condemned the deployment of sole administration to manage the affairs of the NDDC, describing it as strange to the law establishing the commission.

Igbifa emphasised the importance of the commission to the Niger Delta and warned that if the government failed to inaugurate the board, the youths would shut down and occupy the entire region.

He said: “At the moment, we have looked into the issue of NDDC for which council has resolved that we are giving President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government a one-month ultimatum to inaugurate the board of the NDDC.

“Council will definitely shut down the entire region if Mr. President fails to deliver within one month from today. This message must be taken very seriously.”

The IYC President stated that the activities that would follow the shutting down of the region would be tense, adding that the development might give way for the people to take over their resources.

The threat by the IYC is instructive. With the crude oil still the main source of revenue in the country and in times likes these when the country is in financial and security straits, the concerns can’t be more serious, pundits aver.

But it would seem like the resolve of the IYC enjoys the backing of the governors from the zone. Adding his voice to the agitation, chairman, South-South Governors’ Forum and Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, recently called on Buhari to reconstitute the NDDC board without further delay.

Okowa said it was a great injustice for the federal government to continue to run the NDDC without a constituted boardadding that Niger Delta states were being taken for a ride with the running of the commission without conforming to the laws establishing it.

Okowa said: “I believe that the Governors of the South-South have spoken and we are embarrassed that after several months, the government has been unable to reconstitute the board of the NDDC.

“We believe that what is going on at the moment is not the best for our region and it’s not the best for the oil-producing states.

“I believe also that the earlier the board is inaugurated, the better for us because we cannot continue to hide under the fact that we are doing a forensic audit without inaugurating the board because the board is supposed to be forward-looking and not about the past.

“We are currently being fooled and we are not happy about it; so, if people agitate, I believe they are doing so in the right direction.”

He added that they have been expecting the results of the forensic audit and the EFCC can take over and prosecute the fraud-related cases because those ones are not for the board to handle.

Collaborating the positions of IYC and Okowa, the Niger Delta Peoples’ Forum, warned that the Niger Delta region was on the verge of being engulfed in major crises instigated by the refusal of Akpabio to inaugurate the NDDC board.

The group’s national chairman, Boma Ebiakpo said it isimportant that the peace of the Niger Delta is not troubled at this time when Nigeria is facing multiple conflicts across the country.

Reacting to the development, executive director of Youth and Environment Advocacy Centre (YEAC), Dunmeneme Fyneface, said the threat was not necessary as the Niger Delta region is currently facing security challenges.

He said: “Such threat by Ijaw youths is not necessary at this time that the region is experiencing new wave of security threats and the audit of the NDDC is still ongoing.

“The threat is like telling the Federal Government that they are happy with the way the NDDC was being run in alleged massive corruption without development and that the Federal Government should not border about auditing the Commission’s accounts with a view of repositioning it and then reconstitute the board to start on a fresh note and meet the developmental needs of the people of the Niger Delta.

“My advise would be for the IYC to give ultimatum to FG to quickly conclude the audit and reconstitute the board as it is taking longer than necessary. The IYC should be patience with the federal government to reposition NDDC for the benefit of all of us.”

On his part, a security expert, Dr. Iche Mike Chukwuma, said there are security advisers at the national level, who are in best position to advise the federal government on how to manage the threat.

Chukwuma, who is a retired assistant commissioner of Police, said: “The IYC has given a notice that they will disrupt oil production and there are security advisers at the national level.

“There are security advisers at the NDDC and there are security managers at the national level. I don’t have the competence and capacity to answer that,” he said.