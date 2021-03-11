ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Rose Gidado, Country Coordinator, Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB), says the interface between physics and chemistry cannot be over-emphasised as it continues to be beneficial to humans.

She told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja that such interface which ushered in innovative technologies, continued to reorganise human definitions of durability and aesthetics.

According to her, it also further expanded investments in health care.

“Investment in drugs research, production and development of diagnostic machines received a huge boost with the thriving discoveries in chemistry and the study of the physical forces of matter,’’ the scientist said.

Gidado, also Deputy Director, National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), said that this interface enriched man’s control of his world, adding that with information technology, newer investments became possible in already existing fields.

Speaking of biotechnology, she said there had been a continuous change in technology which necessitated the changes in investment climate and opportunities.

According to her, a new wave is blowing, one that combines the biological potential with physical and chemical possibilities, an all encompassing approach with a deep root in life and science, which is biotechnology.

“Biotechnology is taking mankind beyond ever known depths of understanding chemical and physical basis of life and matter, to molecular basis of creation,’’ she said.

Explaining further, Gidado highlighted the concept of biotechnology as evolving with technology advances.

“Bio, which is the use of biological processes and technology, is to solve problems or make useful products.

“From technology, products are obtained, translating to economic outcome,’’ she said.

The OFAB Nigeria Coordinator reviewed that biotechnology could be classified into two branches, traditional biotechnology and modern biotechnology.

She clarified that fermentation, used in brewing, bread making and selective breeding, falls under traditional biotechnology.

Shje also explained that tissue culture, molecular genetics, genetic engineering which include transgenics, like crops and vaccines, fall under modern biotechnology.

Gidado further said that biotechnology could be applied to agriculture, health, industry as well as the environment.

Accordingly, she said that the application of biotechnology to agriculture involved the production of new and improved crops and foods such as Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs).

In health, it involved diagnostics for detecting genetic diseases, gene therapy and vaccine development, like insulin, for example.

In the application of biotechnology to industry, it had to do with industrial chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

When applied to environment, it had to do with environmental restoration, protection of endangered species, and bioremediation among others.

In the applications of biotechnology, Gidado said that the single most important event in the history of man ws the invention of agriculture and that the concern was on application of biotechnology agriculture.

“Agricultural biotechnology is an area of agricultural science involving the use of scientific tools and techniques used in improving plants, animals and microorganisms.

“These tools include, but are not limited to, genetic engineering, molecular markers, molecular diagnostics, tissue culture, to modify living organisms, which include plants, animals and microorganisms,’’ she said.

She also said that crop biotechnology was one aspect of agricultural biotechnology which had been greatly developed upon in recent times. (NAN)