BY ZAKA KHALIQ |

Linkage Assurance Plc will, this week, engage its broking partners in Kano state and its environs for better product distribution and increased consumer service.

This, it said, was in a bid to strengthen its market presence in the Northern part of the country,

The brokers, under the umbrella body of Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Northern Area Committee (NAC), will be playing host to Linkage Assurance top management led by its managing director/CEO, Mr. Daniel Braie, in a meeting slated for this Thursday in Kano State.

Linkage Assurance said it will use the opportunity to explain some of its top-flight products that have made marks in the underwriting market to the Northern brokers, and how they could use the company’s multi-channel platforms to increase distribution.

Braie said, ‘‘Insurance brokers are our key partners in this business and that is why we have continued to work closely with them for the benefit of our customers across the country.’’

Linkage Assurance Plc has held similar partnership meetings with the NCRIB Lagos area committee, NCRIB Abuja area committee as well as NCRIB Port-Harcourt area committee, even as it plans to take this across the six geopolitical zones of the country.