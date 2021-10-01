Linkage Assurance Plc has paid out N2.450 billion claims in the last eight months of 2021 to its numerous customers that suffered losses during the period under review.

According to the figures made available by the company, between January 2021 to August 2021, fire claims accounted for N869 million of the total claims.

The managing director/ chief executive officer, Linkage Assurance Plc, Daniel Braie, said the amount of claims paid in the period under review is a reflection of the company’s commitment to meet customers’ expectations despite challenges in the business environment.

“We have met the promise to meet our claims obligations because that is the reason we are in business, to ensure that our esteemed customers who suffer losses are enabled to return to their business without delays,” he said.

Braie said Linkage paid out N369 million on oil and gas risks while another N247 million was paid on engineering risks. For Motor claims, the company paid N493 million for the same period.

Further breakdown of the claims shows that general accidents took N222 million; Aviation N135 million; MarineN67 million and Bond N49 million.

Daniel Braie further stated that Linkage Assurance has built capacity to meet its obligation, provide cover in high risk areas of oil and gas, aviation, engineering among others, with strong reinsurance backing to respond to risks maturity at any given time.

“We have put in place claims management processes with a strong technology framework that ensures our customers are able to report their claims speedily from anywhere they are without having to come to our office,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, the unaudited financial report of Linkage Assurance Plc submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Group for the period ended 30th June 2021 shows a total assets of N35.71 billion, as against N33,877 billion in December 2020.

Linkage Assurance Plc, earlier in the year, unveiled its new brand identity, to reflect the new core values of the company, and to restate the qualities of trust, innovation, excellence, sincerity and reliability that the company is recognised for.