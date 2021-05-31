Shareholders have given approval to Linkage Assurance Plc. to utilise its N2 billion retained earnings for bonus issue of two shares for five shares, held by members of the company.

Similarly, they approved a dividend payout of N500 million, translating to 5 kobo per share for its 2020 financial year.

The shareholders, who spoke during the company’s 27th annual general meeting held in Lagos, applauded the company’s leadership for the dividend and bonus paid in a year when the capacity and strength of business managers were tested.

The chairman of the company, Chief Joshua Fumudoh, responding to the shareholders on recapitalisation plans of the company, assured that Linkage Assurance has put in place strategies to recapitalise the company.

According to him, “given the performance in 2020 and the capitalisation of N2 billion at this meeting today, we are sure we will deliver the company when the recapitalisation exercise is called up again.”

The managing director/chief executive officer of the company, Mr Daniel Braie, responding to shareholders’ questions, explained that the company will continue to redefine its strategies to ensure better performance and increased value for shareholders.

Linkage Assurance in its financial year 2020 result impressed the market, recording gross written premium of N8.3 billion, an increase of 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from N6.5 billion in 2019, while total assets rose by 18 per cent YoY in 2020 to N33.9 billion, compared to N28.7 billion in 2019.