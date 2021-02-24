BY CHIKA IZUORA, Lagos

Executive secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Engr Simbi Wabote, has identified the need to link the oil and gas sector to other industries to achieve a balanced multi-sectoral development and further facilitate economic development.

Wabote, added that the agency is also implementing its 10 year strategic roadmap aimed at achieving 70 per cent Nigerian Content by 2027 from the current level of 35 per cent in the oil and gas industry.

He therefore challenged oil and gas workers under the aegis of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) to brace up for the 4th Industrial Revolution that has brought Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Energy Transition, and other concepts into the oil and gas industry.

Wabote, made the comments while delivering a lecture at the PENGASSAN National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

A statement by NCDMB said the executive secretary hinted that the switch to fully automated Floating Production Storage and Offloading (vessel) with zero manning on board and countries phasing out petrol driven cars, were implications on the type and number of jobs that would be available and the skills sets that would be demanded.

He urged the union leaders to organise strategic workshops and implement plans to transit their members into emerging job roles armed with necessary skill to fit into the emerging eco-system of the energy transition.

Wabote provided an overview of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon resource base and factors which gave rise to local content in the oil and gas industry and propelled the federal government to put in place the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act as part of our national economic development imperative.

He further highlighted key parameters of sustainable local content practice to include maximizing the utilisation of Nigerian resources, maximising the participation of Nigerians in oil and gas activities, attracting investments to the Nigerian oil and gas sector, and linking the oil and gas sector to other sectors of the economy.