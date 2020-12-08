By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The 2020 Keffi Polo Tournament came to a thrilling end on Sunday with Abdulmalik Badamasi and Bashir Dantata inspired Lintex to a 10-5 ½ thrashing of Keffi Pony in the final match to emerge champions.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr. Emmanuel Agbadu Akabe, Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri and Emir of Lafia, Sidi Bage Muhammad were among top dignitaries that watched the highly exhilarating final played at the Keffi Polo Ranch pitch.

Lintex, which has Abdulmalik Badamasi, Idris Badamasi and Bashir Dantata, started the match on a 2 ½ deficit owing to their handicap superiority, and Ahmed Wadada-led Keffi Pony widened their advantage to a 3 ½ lead after Wadada tapped in from Aliyu Tijani’s missed shot in the first chukka, but Bashir Dantata scored for Lintex to closed the gap to 1-3 ½ lead and narrow the scored two minutes later to 2-3 ½ with superb shot from the right corner to the admiration of the opposing players and spectators.

Abdulmalik levelled the scored 3-3 ½ in the second chukka before Dantata scored again to make it 4-3 ½ for Lintex. Idris Badamasi widened the score to 5-3 ½ to end the second chukka.

Lintex maintained their dominance in the third and fourth chukka with their artistry display atop horse, swinging and trying to hit a ball six feet below them.

The first match of the day saw 5008 defeated 3008 6-3 to clinch the Challenge Cup Subsidiary title.

This year’s tournament which was centered around education was put together by the Keffi Polo Ranch in collaboration with the famous automobile manufacturer and assembler, PAN Nigeria Limited in line with its vision and mission ‘to be leader in the Nigerian Automobile industry driven by superior technology.”

Moments before the President’s Cup final, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila who was the Special Guest of honour, unveiled the newest vehicle models to be produced in the Kaduna plant of PAN Nigeria Limited.

The vehicles unveiled include the Higer H5C 16-seater bus, the Higer H6C 19-seater bus, and the Higer Ambulance.