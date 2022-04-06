The secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) faction in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, led by the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has been turned to the Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) secretariat.

The former factional APC secretariat where Alhaji Bashiru Bolarinwa held sway as chairman is located along Flower Garden area, G.R.A, Ilorin.

When LEADERSHIP visited the office yesterday, the one-storey building had been painted in the colour of SDP and the party’s billboard erected at the main entrance.

The recent appointment of Bolarinwa as the chairman of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) had signalled the death of the minister’s led factional APC in the state.

Prior to Bolarinwa’s appointment, the two most vocal elements in the factional APC, Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo and a state lawmaker, Hon Saheed Popoola, had publicly joined the SDP. Also, some members of the factional APC had last Saturday defected to SDP. Lai Mohammed was conspicuously absent at the venue of the event in Ilorin, the state capital.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of other defectors, Rasak Alabi said, “We have all jointly decided with our numerous supporters to announce to you today our official defection and mass movement of our supporters and party members from APC to SDP.

“We want to once assure the people of the state that the storm in the tea cup is over but our resolve will not falter. Finally, we hereby direct all our teeming supporters and members to go to their various wards and obtain the party’s membership card. We pray that in our eyes, our vision will mature and break into a new dawn.”